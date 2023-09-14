All the biggest announcements from September’s Nintendo Direct

The latest Nintendo Direct promised to give viewers a look at the Switch lineup for this winter, including upcoming releases Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the remake of Super Mario RPG, and Princess Peach’s first new game in more than 17 years. If you couldn’t watch September’s big Nintendo Direct live, here’s a recap of all the new game announcements, release dates, and other highlights from Nintendo’s biggest showcase.

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

Paper Mario’s classic GameCube role-playing game is heading to Nintendo Switch with enhanced HD graphics. When? Just sometime in 2024, Nintendo said.

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

A new entry in the longrunning Mario vs. Donkey Kong series of puzzle-platforming games is coming to Nintendo Switch. The next entry features local co-op play and is coming to Switch on Feb. 16, 2024.

Splatoon 3 Side Order expansion pass

Splatoon 3’s Side Order DLC promises a brand-new story as players ascend the Spire of Order in an endlessly replayable experience. It’s coming to Switch sometime in spring 2024.

Super Mario RPG

Super Mario RPG remakes Square’s beloved role-playing game with a few new tweaks, including updated Action Commands to unleash all-new Triple Moves, when it comes to Switch on Nov. 17. Nintendo showed of a slick new trailer for the remake, and it looks great.

Another Code: Recollection

Nintendo DS game Trace Memory and Wii sequel Another Code: R – A Journey into Lost Memories — which was never released in North America — are coming to Switch in the two-game package, Another Code: Recollection. The collection drops Jan. 19, 2024.

Princess Peach: Showtime!

A night at the theater goes south when Grape and the Sour Bunch take over the Sparkle Theater, forcing Princess Peach and the theater’s guardian Stella to save the day in Princess Peach: Showtime! Peach will assume various forms, each with unique gameplay, like Detective Peach, Kung Fu Peach, and Swordfighter Peach. Princess Peach: Showtime! comes to Nintendo Switch on March 22, 2024.

Detective Pikachu Returns

Tough-talkin’ Pikachu and his pal Tim Goodman are back for a new adventure where they’re looking for answers to a jewel heist, what happened to Tim’s dad, and strange Pokémon-related incidents throughout Ryme City. Detective Pikachu Returns arrives on Switch on Oct. 6.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon is coming to Nintendo Switch as Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD in summer 2024, with co-op play for up to four players.

F-Zero 99

Super NES racing game F-Zero is back — in battle royale form! F-Zero 99 will throw 99 racers onto a futuristic hover track in a fight to reach the finish line. F-Zero 99 is available exclusively through a Nintendo Switch Online subscription starting today.

WarioWare: Move It!

Wario and friends/employees are going on an island getaway for their next microgames collection, WarioWare: Move It! Nintendo promises more than 200 microgames and multiplayer fun when the new WarioWare arrives on Switch on Nov. 3.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course DLC

The sixth and final piece of Nintendo’s grand DLC plan for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe arrives this holiday, bringing new courses (including Daisy Circuit from Mario Kart Wii) and four new racers (Diddy Kong, Funky Kong, Paulina, and Peachette) to the bestselling kart racer.

Spy x Anya: Operation Memories

The world of Spy x Family is coming to Nintendo Switch in a... life simulation game? Players take control of Anya as they build a photo diary and live their daily life (as Anya). You’ll hang out with family and friends, play minigames, and play dress-up when Spy x Anya: Operation Memories comes to Switch in 2024.

SaGa Emerald Beyond

The next entry in Square Enix’s SaGa role-playing game series is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2024.

Unicorn Overlord

Atlus and Vanillaware (13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, Odin Sphere) are teaming up for a new fantasy tactical adventure that promises overworld exploration and an innovative battle system in Unicorn Overlord. It’s coming to Switch on March 8, 2024.

Contra: Operation Galuga

Konami and developer WayForward bring back the original Contra to Nintendo Switch as Contra: Operation Galuga, a “thorough reimagining of the classic run-’n’-gun action game.” The new Contra is coming to Switch in early 2024.

Trombone Champ

The wild and wacky trombone simulator Trombone Champ is coming to Nintendo Switch. No sad trombone noises here, because Trombone Champ is out today!

Classic Tomb Raiders Remastered

Lara Croft’s first three action-adventure games are heading to Nintendo Switch on Feb. 14, 2024, as Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered Starring Lara Croft. The collection includes updated graphics, as well as classic visuals, if you prefer.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Ubisoft’s new side-scrolling entry in the Prince of Persia series is coming to Nintendo Switch on Jan. 18, 2024.

Horizon Chase 2

Arcade-style racing comes to Nintendo Switch with Horizon Chase 2... today!