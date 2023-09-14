Spy x Family is getting a video game and Anya looks adorable

Anya Forger, the beloved star of the popular anime Spy x Family, is starring in a new video game, and she’s never looked cuter. Spy x Anya: Operation Memories is a new game from Bandai Namco Entertainment where we get to play as the young telepath. It is scheduled to be released in 2024 and will be coming to Nintendo Switch.

The developers announced the game as part of the Nintendo Direct on Thursday. Overall it looks like a lighthearted and relaxed game where we play as Anya and help her complete a school assignment to create a photo diary. As Anya, we’ll be able to go on outings, play minigames, and take photos for the diary.

The trailer also showed plenty of recognizable characters from the series, like Loyd Forger, Yor Forger, Damian Desmond, and Becky Blackbell. Additionally, the description under the official trailer on YouTube said that players will be able to dress characters up in different styles as well.

Anya is one of the main characters in the action-comedy anime, Spy x Family. The series follows the Forger family. From the outside, the three seem like any other family. But in reality, they each have their own secret: The daughter, Anya Forger, is a telepath who can read minds; the mother, Yor Forger, is an assassin; and the father, Loid Forger, is a spy.

Details on the game are scant, but it’s looking like it won’t be an action game. It’s too bad too, because as fans know, Anya can throw a hell of a punch.