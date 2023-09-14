 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cult detective game Trace Memory’s long-lost sequel is finally coming to North America

Another Code Recollection bundles the classic DS game with its Wii sequel, never released stateside

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

A cult DS hit is finally getting the love it deserves with Another Code: Recollection, a remake of the DS visual novel detective game known as Trace Memory in North America and Another Code: Two Memories abroad. The announcement came out of the Nintendo Direct on Thursday alongside a trailer for the two-game bundle.

A puzzle-solving game that made extensive use of the DS touchscreen, Another Code cast players as Ashley Robbins, a teenager orphaned at a young age who learns on her fourteenth birthday that her father may be alive and waiting for her on the totally chill-sounding Blood Edward Island.

Another Code: Recollection gives the game’s manga-esque art style the requisite HD facelift but with a big surprise: the game’s Wii sequel, Another Code: R — A Journey into Lost Memories, which was never released in North America.

The bundle will be released for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 19, 2024.

