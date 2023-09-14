The greatest movie title in the history of sequels is no more

I have good news and bad news.

The good news: The sequel to Plane, the fun Gerard Butler vehicle (get it?), has received an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA, ScreenDaily reports. That means the movie can proceed to production in the midst of the strike.

More good news: Director Jean-François Richet is returning, as is star Mike Colter. Colter will reprise his role as Lois Gaspare, the former French Legion soldier transported as a prisoner in Plane before helping Gerard Butler’s Brodie Torrance protect the passengers from hostile forces after a crash. (It doesn’t appear Butler will be back as Torrance, although he is producing.)

Now for the bad news: The movie, set on a ship, is no longer called Ship. Instead, ScreenDaily reports the sequel is titled Plane 2: Stowaway. And that, my friends, is a real bummer. After all the fun we had with Plane, imagine the joy Ship would have brought us.

It’s a real missed opportunity for a franchise that could have simply run through all possible vehicles. First Plane, then Ship, then Truck, all the way down to Moped and Unicycle. You see the vision?

I will give Plane 2: Stowaway this: That is an extremely funny title if there is no plane in the movie. But it’s no Ship.