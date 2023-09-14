 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Aquaman is a very busy Aqua-dad in very busy Aquaman 2 trailer

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters this December

Time and tide wait for no man, but Aquaman has certainly had a long wait between his 2018 mega-blockbuster success and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, director James Wan’s upcoming sequel. Now, finally, Warner Bros is spinning up the hurricane of hype with the first trailer for the long-delayed flick.

Lost Kingdom reunites the last film’s biggest movers and shakers with Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, King of Atlantis; Amber Heard as Mera, his queen; Patrick Wilson as Orm, his brother betrayer; and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, his sworn nemesis. Even Dolph Lundgren, Nicole Kidman, and Temuera Morrison return as Mera and Arthur’s parents.

And the trailer is full of ocean life, jungle temples, many-legged crustacean foes, horse-sized sea horses... and wait, was that some kind of water zombie? Were those dudes made of coral? Was that some kind of Jules Verne-type Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas contraption? So it seems that Wan has also retained the first flick’s commitment to maximalism.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will hit theaters on Dec. 20.

