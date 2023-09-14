 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Unity closes offices due to ‘credible death threat’

The company drew ire over a maligned pricing change

By Nicole Carpenter
Inside The Unity Technologies SF Office And Lab Photo:  David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Unity Technologies has closed several U.S. offices due to a “potential threat,” a Unity spokesperson confirmed to Polygon. A Bloomberg report said offices in Austin, Texas and San Francisco were closed just as Unity CEO John Riccitiello was scheduled to address staff at a company-wide meeting due to what was described as a “credible death threat.”

“Today, we have been made aware of a potential threat to some of our offices,” a Unity spokesperson said in a statement. “We have taken immediate and proactive measures to ensure the safety of our employees, which is our top priority. We are closing our offices today and tomorrow that could be potential targets for this threat, and are fully cooperating with law enforcement on the investigation.”

Polygon has reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigations, as well as police in both cities, for more information. San Francisco police public information officer Kathryn Winters told Polygon it had not received any reports.

On Sept. 12, Unity announced its new pricing structure that tacks on fees tied to video game installs after certain download and revenue numbers are met. Developers have described the structure as disastrous, a business move that may put businesses at risk. Unity also drew ire for poorly communicating the new model that some said could be a violation of its own terms of service. Dozens of studios and developers have spoken out against the new policy, threatening to abandon the subscription-based engine should the changes not be reversed.

