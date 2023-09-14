Netflix’s One Piece live-action series is coming back for season 2

The Straw Hat crew’s live-action journey is heading to the Grand Line. Netflix is bringing its live-action One Piece series back for a second season. The company announced in collaboration with series creator Eiichiro Oda in a video on Thursday.

The announcement came via a video from Oda, in which the One Piece author, speaking to the audience via snail phone, let everyone know that the show would return. After he makes the announcement, Oda teases that in season 2 the crew will need a great doctor, before drawing a the series’ beloved little reindeer/doctor Tony Tony Chopper.

Unfortunately, this announcement did not include a release date, which isn’t much of a surprise considering the ongoing Hollywood strikes. However, we do know that the scripts for One Piece season 2 are already written (though Oda says there’s still some finalizing to do), which might mean that as soon as the Screen Actors Guild strike ends, the show can jump back into production. Even better, co-showrunner Marty Adelstein says that the season could be released between 12 and 15 months after the end of the SAG strike.