 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Netflix’s One Piece live-action series is coming back for season 2

Luffy and the Straw Hat crew are coming back

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an entertainment editor. He writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

The Straw Hat crew’s live-action journey is heading to the Grand Line. Netflix is bringing its live-action One Piece series back for a second season. The company announced in collaboration with series creator Eiichiro Oda in a video on Thursday.

The announcement came via a video from Oda, in which the One Piece author, speaking to the audience via snail phone, let everyone know that the show would return. After he makes the announcement, Oda teases that in season 2 the crew will need a great doctor, before drawing a the series’ beloved little reindeer/doctor Tony Tony Chopper.

Unfortunately, this announcement did not include a release date, which isn’t much of a surprise considering the ongoing Hollywood strikes. However, we do know that the scripts for One Piece season 2 are already written (though Oda says there’s still some finalizing to do), which might mean that as soon as the Screen Actors Guild strike ends, the show can jump back into production. Even better, co-showrunner Marty Adelstein says that the season could be released between 12 and 15 months after the end of the SAG strike.

Next Up In Anime

Loading comments...

The Latest

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out in February

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

The 2023 Starter Kit for Magic: The Gathering is now available

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

All the biggest announcements from PlayStation’s new State of Play

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Resident Evil 4’s Separate Ways DLC coming to Capcom’s remake

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The new Zelda and ‘hot’ Ganondorf amiibo are available for pre-order

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Filed under:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet special evolutions guide

By Julia Lee

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon