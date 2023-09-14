All the biggest announcements from PlayStation’s new State of Play

PlayStation’s latest State of Play livestream promised to give viewers a look at the latest for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR 2 games, ranging from indies to “major upcoming titles” from PlayStation’s third-party partners. If you couldn’t watch September’s big State of Play showcase live, here’s a recap of all the game announcements, release dates, and other highlights from Sony’s event.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth release date

Square Enix’s second chapter in the Final Fantasy 7 remake project is coming next year — on two discs! At State of Play, developers showed off what’s next for Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barrett, Cait Sith, and crew, and even revealed a release date for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: Feb. 29, 2024.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Webhead-heads got new look at the expanded New York City — which now stretches out to Brooklyn and Queens — and a whole bunch of Spidey suits in a new preview of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 from developer Insomniac Games.

Resident Evil 4 remake DLC revealed

Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4 will get the original game’s Separate Ways add-on on Sept. 21, alongside an update to Mercenaries mode with playable Ada Wong and Albert Wesker. The promised PlayStation VR2 support is coming sometime this winter.

Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn

Bandai Namco’s most recent Tales game is getting an expansion, Tales of Arise: Beyond the Dawn, on Nov. 9.

Helldivers 2

Developer Arrowhead Game Studio showed off more from Helldivers 2, including a takedown of a beast known as the Bile Titan. Gross! No thank you! But if that’s your bag, Helldivers 2 will be released Feb. 8, 2024 on PS5 and Steam.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment’s video game set on the world of Pandora will cast you as a Na’vi raised by the RDA. In Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, players will explore the Western Frontier — a never-before-seen continent in the Avatar universe — as you reconnect with your lost heritage. Frontiers of Pandora is set between the first and second Avatar movies, and will arrive sometime in 2024.

Baby Steps

The silly walking simulator from the QWOP and Ape Out creators got a new showcase at State of Play, revealing grappling hook support. Of course, the star of Baby Steps can barely walk, so those grappling points seem pretty useless. Baby Steps is coming from Devolver Digital in 2024.

Honkai Star Rail release date on PS5

Hoyoverse’s stylish role-playing game is saying “All aboard!” and departing for PlayStation 5 on Oct. 11. Honkai Star Rail is currently available for Android, iOS, and Windows PC.

Foamstars open beta

Square Enix’s bubbly take on Splatoon-style shooting, Foamstars, is getting a playable open beta that runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 for PlayStation 5 players in North America.

New PlayStation 5 and DualSense colors

Sony’s Deep Earth Collection of DualSense controllers and PS5 shells will come in three new colors: Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver.