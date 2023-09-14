Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is out in February

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released on Feb. 29, 2024, Square Enix revealed during Sony’s State of Play presentation on Thursday. And more importantly, Cloud Strife rides a Segway in the release date trailer.

The original Final Fantasy 7 was released in 1997 for PlayStation; Rebirth is the continuation of Square Enix’s retelling of the classic game, following from Final Fantasy 7 Remake from 2020. The new, three-minute trailer is a lot to take in. Though I am not a Final Fantasy expert, I did witness all of the things my Polygon colleagues were screaming for: Vincent Valentine (very popular), the Junon Parade minigame, Nibel Reactor, and anthropomorphic cat Cait Sith.

Vincent Valentine is a secret character in Final Fantasy like Yuffie, and he’s found during a side quest in Shinra Mansion in the classic game. Yuffie joined the crew on PlayStation 5 in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, and it looks like Vincent will get his due in Rebirth. Square Enix didn’t show Vincent’s face in the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth trailer, but it’s easy to tell it’s him: Dude pops right out of a coffin and chastises the group for disturbing his slumber.

At the end of the trailer, Square Enix reminded players that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will, of course, come on two discs, just like Final Fantasy 7 Remake. (Final Fantasy 7 from 1997 came on three discs!) That detail was revealed back in June — a surprise to many, partly because... discs? In 2024? Yes, discs! It’s practically a tradition for Final Fantasy 7 at this point.