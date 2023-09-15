Cloud Strife on a Segway is my new favorite Final Fantasy meme

Cloud Strife is cool, but he’s not. He can fight people on the back of a sexy motorcycle and yet he fumbles when he tries to talk to women. He’s tortured, but barrels forward with his convictions regardless. Cloud Strife contains multitudes, and I would argue that nothing embodies this vibe more than him riding a segway.

On Thursday, Square Enix released a new trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. The game is the next installment of a series that reimagines the original Final Fantasy 7 RPG, which was released in 1996. The trailer looks stunning — old pals like Cait Sith return, and Sephiroth’s swooping locks suggest he’s found the world’s best hair routine. And while I can say I’m personally just as excited to join back up with Aerith and Tifa, one moment stole the show: Cloud Strife on that Segway.

It’s only a few moments, but we see him chugging along on a little Segway in a quaint seaside town. It’s truly a sight to behold — and if that wasn’t enough, Cloud also appears to be wearing capris or hiked-up joggers of some sort. The silly sight has inspired a wave of memes and fan art on social media sites like X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter, and Reddit.

If the memes have inspired you and you’d like to take this bad boy out for a ride, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will be released on PlayStation 5 on Feb. 29, 2024.