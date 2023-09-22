The best Persona gifts for fans

The Persona series has become one of gaming’s shining stars, with deep characters, thoughtful stories, and unforgettable music. From Persona 4’s excavation of subconscious truths to Persona 5’s stylish, jazz-filled railing against corruption, the series is full of dark themes, touching relationships, and amazing tunes that linger long after the credits roll — even longer if you surround yourself with Persona merch.
In case it’s tough for you to know where to start (and you can’t tell Mementos from Tartarus) we’ve cut through the shadows and put together this catalog of Persona gifts. It’ll help guide you to some of the best and most creative representations of Atlus’ renowned franchise.
We’ve included home decor, plushies, games, music, books, and more in this buying guide. Whatever you or your recipient might be interested in, our selection of Persona gifts has something for everyone.
Best Persona books
Persona 5: The Animation Materials Book
- $27
- $40
- 32% off
Take a dive into the art of Persona 5: The Animation with detailed profiles on everything from items to characters.
Persona 5: Mementos Mission
- $14
- $14
- 3% off
The Phantom Thieves take a break from saving the world and solve mysteries around Tokyo in this three-book manga series.
Shigenori Soejima: Art Works
- $45
This gorgeous collection of Persona artist Shigenori Soejima’s work spans Persona 3 and Persona 4, and even includes an exclusive interview.
Persona Q: Shadow of the Labyrinth Side P3: Volume 1
- $11
The fan-favorite 3DS game is artistically retold in this striking manga collection, and it all starts here.
Best Persona music
Persona 3 Original Soundtrack
- $29
The work of Lotus Juice and composer Shoji Meguro redefined what RPG soundtracks could be Persona 3, and this physical copy even includes liner notes.
Persona Dancing Vinyl Soundtrack Bundle
- $140
This bundle of three soundtracks across six LPs has enough music where you really will be dancing all night. These are currently sold out, but stay tuned for a restock.
Persona 5 Original Soundtrack
- $38
Atlus’ sound team infused Persona 5 with jazz and took the tunes of the series to new heights.
Best Persona toys
Persona 5: The Animation - Joker Pop Up Parade Figure
- $56
The leader of the Phantom Thieves is captured in one of his signature dynamic poses in this detailed figure.
Persona 4 Arena Ultimax: Hero Yu Narukami Figma Action Figure
- $79
The hero of Persona 4 is fighting fit with multiple poses, a Persona card, his signature katana, and three facial expressions.
Persona 5 Royal Tarot Cards
- $60
This full deck of unofficial tarot cards features exquisite designs inspired by Persona 5 Royal in an attractive collector’s box.
Best Persona plushies
Persona 3 - Koromaru Collector’s Plush
- $40
This plush of the cutest member of SEES might not keep the dark hour at bay, but he sure is adorable!
Teddie Huggable Plush
- $33
Persona 4’s mascot is cuter than ever in this soft, huggable plush form. This plushie is currently out of stock, so stay tuned for restocks.
Persona 5 Royal Morgana Stubbins Plush
- $37
The clever companion from Persona 5 fits in your backpack, on your bed, or anywhere you need. Just don’t call him a cat.
Best Persona accessories
Pawsonify Phantom Thieves Dog Collar
- $22
Induct your furry friend into the Phantom Thieves with this fashionable collar, featuring character portraits and the iconic Mementos style.
Take Your Heart iPhone Case
- $17
This sturdy case won’t save your heart from corruption, but it may protect your phone from cracks and scratches. Currently, Atlus produces this case for iPhones up to the iPhone 12 models.
Persona 3 SEES Armband Charm
- $15
Clip this stylish charm on your keyring, necklace, or even bracelet and show your dedication to fighting shadows wherever you go.
Persona 5 Royal Treasure Chest Pin
- $15
The palace’s treasure is within reach, but when you open the lid of this limited-edition pin, you’ll see Morgana got there first. These pins are currently out of stock, but stay tuned for restocks.
Shujin Academy Pin
- $13
Show your Shujin pride with this enamel pin, a memento of the relationships you forged and friends you saved in Persona 5.
Joker and Akechi Matching Ring Set
- $22
Joker and Akechi’s light and dark themes blend beautifully in this ring set featuring their masks and a small matching stone.
Best Persona home decor
Persona 3 Dark Hour Clock
- $34
This striking clock inspired by Persona 3 keeps perfect time, though we’re not responsible if it adds a 13th hour and sends you to Tartarus.
ABYstyle Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Framed Print
- $30
This framed 12-by-16-inch poster is a subtle yet eye-catching piece of decor that Persona 5 fans should love. It shows each of the Phantom Thieves in their element.
Persona 5 Royal Metal Poster
- $50
Persona 5 Royal’s iconic cover art is recreated in fantastic fashion on this vibrant, easy-to-install metal wall art.
Persona 5 Royal Showtime Coffee Mug
- $17
This stylish coffee mug features a collage of the Phantom Thieves set against a rich red-and-black background.
Take Your Heart Night Light
- $33
The Phantom Thieves are here to light up your night with this multicolored LED light set in a sturdy wooden base.
Persona 25th Anniversary Turntable
- $500
This turntable promises fantastic stability and sound quality across all genres, and it features limited-edition anniversary art on the plate.
Wooden Persona 3 Art
- $150
Evoke memories of days gone by with this carved, hand-painted piece in the style of Persona 3’s original PlayStation 2 box art.
Best Persona games
Persona 5 Royal
- $60
This updated version of Persona 5 is an updated and improved version of the game, with more to the story, too. Join the Phantom Thieves and expose corruption across Tokyo in this modern classic RPG available on Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.
Persona 4 Golden
- $20
In this turn-based RPG, the Investigation Team solves a string of murders in rural Japan — and confronts their darkest secrets. In addition to the platforms below, it’s available on Game Pass.
Persona 5 Tactica
- $60
The Phantom Thieves return for another adventure in this turn-based tactical RPG for PC, Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation. It’ll launch on Nov. 17.
Persona 3 Reload
- $70
Atlus is revisiting Persona 3 after the franchise’s boost in popularity in the last decade. It’s delivering better graphics, even more style, and updated features. It will launch in early February 2024.
