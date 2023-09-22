 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The best Persona gifts for fans

Take the heart of the Persona fan in your life with these gift ideas

By Josh Broadwell
/ new

If you buy something from a Polygon link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

An image featuring multiple pieces of merchandise based on the Persona video game franchise. The picture is split into three vertical sections, with the leftmost theme and merch contents being from Persona 5. The middle panel is from Persona 4, and the rightmost panel is from Persona 3. Image: Cameron Faulkner/Polygon | Source images: Various

The Persona series has become one of gaming’s shining stars, with deep characters, thoughtful stories, and unforgettable music. From Persona 4’s excavation of subconscious truths to Persona 5’s stylish, jazz-filled railing against corruption, the series is full of dark themes, touching relationships, and amazing tunes that linger long after the credits roll — even longer if you surround yourself with Persona merch.

In case it’s tough for you to know where to start (and you can’t tell Mementos from Tartarus) we’ve cut through the shadows and put together this catalog of Persona gifts. It’ll help guide you to some of the best and most creative representations of Atlus’ renowned franchise.

We’ve included home decor, plushies, games, music, books, and more in this buying guide. Whatever you or your recipient might be interested in, our selection of Persona gifts has something for everyone.

Best Persona books

Best Persona music

Best Persona toys

Best Persona plushies

Best Persona accessories

Take Your Heart iPhone Case

  • $17

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This sturdy case won’t save your heart from corruption, but it may protect your phone from cracks and scratches. Currently, Atlus produces this case for iPhones up to the iPhone 12 models.

Persona 5 Royal Treasure Chest Pin

  • $15

Prices taken at time of publishing.

The palace’s treasure is within reach, but when you open the lid of this limited-edition pin, you’ll see Morgana got there first. These pins are currently out of stock, but stay tuned for restocks.

Best Persona home decor

Best Persona games

Persona 5 Royal

Persona 5 Royal

  • $60

Prices taken at time of publishing.

This updated version of Persona 5 is an updated and improved version of the game, with more to the story, too. Join the Phantom Thieves and expose corruption across Tokyo in this modern classic RPG available on Switch, PC, Xbox, and PlayStation.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Monster Hunter Now ‘Diablos Invasion’ event guide

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Lord of the Rings’ studio is gently coming for my throat with ‘cosy Hobbit life’ game

By Susana Polo
/ new

Someone managed to beat Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom without visiting the Surface

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Filed under:

Which Lifepath should you choose in Cyberpunk 2077?

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Which of the Pickwick Triplets Did It?

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Dungeons & Dragons comes to Minecraft in new DLC

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon