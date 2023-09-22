The best Persona gifts for fans

The Persona series has become one of gaming’s shining stars, with deep characters, thoughtful stories, and unforgettable music. From Persona 4’s excavation of subconscious truths to Persona 5’s stylish, jazz-filled railing against corruption, the series is full of dark themes, touching relationships, and amazing tunes that linger long after the credits roll — even longer if you surround yourself with Persona merch.

In case it’s tough for you to know where to start (and you can’t tell Mementos from Tartarus) we’ve cut through the shadows and put together this catalog of Persona gifts. It’ll help guide you to some of the best and most creative representations of Atlus’ renowned franchise.

We’ve included home decor, plushies, games, music, books, and more in this buying guide. Whatever you or your recipient might be interested in, our selection of Persona gifts has something for everyone.

Best Persona books

Shigenori Soejima: Art Works $45 Prices taken at time of publishing. This gorgeous collection of Persona artist Shigenori Soejima’s work spans Persona 3 and Persona 4, and even includes an exclusive interview. $45 at Barnes & Noble

Best Persona music

Persona 3 Original Soundtrack $29 Prices taken at time of publishing. The work of Lotus Juice and composer Shoji Meguro redefined what RPG soundtracks could be Persona 3, and this physical copy even includes liner notes. $29 at Amazon

$20 at CD Japan

Persona Dancing Vinyl Soundtrack Bundle $140 Prices taken at time of publishing. This bundle of three soundtracks across six LPs has enough music where you really will be dancing all night. These are currently sold out, but stay tuned for a restock. $140 at iam8bit

Best Persona toys

Best Persona plushies

Persona 3 - Koromaru Collector’s Plush $40 Prices taken at time of publishing. This plush of the cutest member of SEES might not keep the dark hour at bay, but he sure is adorable! $40 at Sanshee

Teddie Huggable Plush $33 Prices taken at time of publishing. Persona 4’s mascot is cuter than ever in this soft, huggable plush form. This plushie is currently out of stock, so stay tuned for restocks. $33 at Atlus

Best Persona accessories

Pawsonify Phantom Thieves Dog Collar $22 Prices taken at time of publishing. Induct your furry friend into the Phantom Thieves with this fashionable collar, featuring character portraits and the iconic Mementos style. $22 at Pawsonify

Take Your Heart iPhone Case $17 Prices taken at time of publishing. This sturdy case won’t save your heart from corruption, but it may protect your phone from cracks and scratches. Currently, Atlus produces this case for iPhones up to the iPhone 12 models. $17 at Atlus

Persona 3 SEES Armband Charm $15 Prices taken at time of publishing. Clip this stylish charm on your keyring, necklace, or even bracelet and show your dedication to fighting shadows wherever you go. $15 at Etsy

Persona 5 Royal Treasure Chest Pin $15 Prices taken at time of publishing. The palace’s treasure is within reach, but when you open the lid of this limited-edition pin, you’ll see Morgana got there first. These pins are currently out of stock, but stay tuned for restocks. $15 at Atlus

Shujin Academy Pin $13 Prices taken at time of publishing. Show your Shujin pride with this enamel pin, a memento of the relationships you forged and friends you saved in Persona 5. $13 at Sanshee

Joker and Akechi Matching Ring Set $22 Prices taken at time of publishing. Joker and Akechi’s light and dark themes blend beautifully in this ring set featuring their masks and a small matching stone. $22 at Etsy

Best Persona home decor

Persona 3 Dark Hour Clock $34 Prices taken at time of publishing. This striking clock inspired by Persona 3 keeps perfect time, though we’re not responsible if it adds a 13th hour and sends you to Tartarus. $34 at Redbubble

ABYstyle Persona 5 Phantom Thieves Framed Print $30 Prices taken at time of publishing. This framed 12-by-16-inch poster is a subtle yet eye-catching piece of decor that Persona 5 fans should love. It shows each of the Phantom Thieves in their element. $30 at GameStop

Persona 5 Royal Metal Poster $50 Prices taken at time of publishing. Persona 5 Royal’s iconic cover art is recreated in fantastic fashion on this vibrant, easy-to-install metal wall art. $50 at Displate

Persona 5 Royal Showtime Coffee Mug $17 Prices taken at time of publishing. This stylish coffee mug features a collage of the Phantom Thieves set against a rich red-and-black background. $17 at Redbubble

Take Your Heart Night Light $33 Prices taken at time of publishing. The Phantom Thieves are here to light up your night with this multicolored LED light set in a sturdy wooden base. $33 at Etsy

Persona 25th Anniversary Turntable $500 Prices taken at time of publishing. This turntable promises fantastic stability and sound quality across all genres, and it features limited-edition anniversary art on the plate. $500 at Atlus

Wooden Persona 3 Art $150 Prices taken at time of publishing. Evoke memories of days gone by with this carved, hand-painted piece in the style of Persona 3’s original PlayStation 2 box art. $150 at Etsy

Best Persona games