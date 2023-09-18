Preview the new My Little Pony cards for Magic: The Gathering

Ponies: The Galloping 2, the latest Secret Lair drop for Magic: The Gathering, will be available to everypony starting at 9 a.m. PDT on Monday, Sept. 18. The four-card set completes a highly collectible My Little Pony-themed micro-set first launched in 2019, with proceeds benefiting the Extra Life children’s charity and the Children’s Miracle Network. Polygon has your exclusive first look at all the new cards.

The four new cards for Ponies: The Galloping 2 include fan favorites Applejack, Fluttershy, Pinkie Pie, and Rainbow Dash. The best card is, naturally, Applejack, which allows players to take a toy — any toy they own — and place it on the battlefield as a 2/2 creature token. As a bonus, if the toy has wings it can fly; if it has a horn, you can scry a few cards; and if it has neither, you get a food token. It’s everything anypony could want in a non-tournament-legal novelty trading card.

All jokes aside, the set closes a loop for curious fans by finally giving a target to the Princess Twilight Sparkle card, released as part of the original set in 2019, which mentions all four of these previously unavailable cards in its description. If players control all four new cards, plus the Rarity card released previously, every player wins the game because... well, because friendship is magic, gang. You heard it here first.

According to a news release from Wizards of the Coast, 50% of every purchase of Ponies: The Galloping 2 will be donated to support the Seattle Children’s Autism Center. To date, Wizards has helped raise nearly $5 million for the Children’s Miracle Network.

“The generous philanthropy efforts of Wizards of the Coast have supported some of our most innovative and creative initiatives related to community outreach and training, building our capacity to serve more patients and families, and improving our systems to deliver more equitable patient care,” said Dr. Mendy Minjarez, executive director of Seattle Children’s Autism Center. “Most importantly, it’s making a difference in the lives of kids and their families.”