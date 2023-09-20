 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Criterion Channel’s Halloween lineup dives into the underrated horror of the 1990s

14 horror movies from one of the genre’s most overlooked decades

By Austen Goslin
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an entertainment editor.

It’s almost Halloween time, and that means every streaming service is preparing its best horror programming for a month full of scares. And just like every year, The Criterion Channel has put together a unique and fantastic selection of spooky movies you may not have seen before. Criterion Channel is adding 14 movies as part of its Halloween celebration this year, including 11 that will be released on Oct. 1 — so you’ve got no excuse for not getting to all of them by the end of the month.

Criterion’s streaming service has themed its Halloween content after a specific decade each of the past few years, and that trend continues with this year’s ’90s theme.

The standouts among the very strong lineup include a few outstanding movies that are rarely available on streaming, like Abel Ferrara’s The Addiction, an under-the-radar vampire movie that stars Christopher Walken. There are also a few streaming stalwarts, like Bram Stoker’s Dracula and The Exorcist III. Of course, with this being The Criterion Channel, there are also some underseen classics too, like In the Mouth of Madness, the least talked-about and most bonkers of John Carpenter’s “Apocalypse Trilogy,” which also includes The Thing and Prince of Darkness.

Here’s a look at all the creepy movies that are coming to Criterion as part of it ’90s horror celebration:

Premieres Oct. 1

  • Def by Temptation, James Bond III, 1990
  • The Exorcist III, William Peter Blatty, 1990
  • Frankenhooker, Frank Henenlotter, 1990
  • Body Parts, Eric Red, 1991
  • The Rapture, Michael Tolkin, 1991
  • Dust Devil, Richard Stanley, 1992
  • When a Stranger Calls Back, Fred Walton, 1993
  • In the Mouth of Madness, John Carpenter, 1994
  • The Addiction, Abel Ferrara, 1995
  • Tales from the Crypt: Demon Knight, Ernest R. Dickerson, 1995
  • Ravenous, Antonia Bird, 1999

Premieres Nov. 1

  • Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Francis Ford Coppola, 1992
  • Body Snatchers, Abel Ferrara, 1993

Premieres Dec. 1

  • Event Horizon, Paul W.S. Anderson, 1997

