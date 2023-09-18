Resident Evil 4 DLC brings back the remake’s most glaring omissions

Capcom’s Resident Evil 4 remake cut some memorable moments and bosses from the original game, but it appears this week’s expansion, Separate Ways, will bring some of them back. A new launch trailer for the Separate Ways DLC shows protagonist Ada Wong will do what Leon S. Kennedy didn’t in the RE4 remake, including dodging a hallway full of deadly security lasers and slaying bad guys on a cable car ride.

Separate Ways also appears to be changing a few things up narratively, because the trailer strongly hints Ada will be infected by a Plaga. Ada will also battle Ramón Salazar’s second Verdugo, which appears to be stalking her throughout the DLC. But is another boss fight teased the Separate Ways trailer? At one point, a clawed hand emerges around a corner, one that doesn’t look like the game’s other big bads. Does this herald the return of U-3, a creature referenced but not seen in the remake of Resident Evil 4?

On the gameplay front, Ada will make liberal use of her Hookshot, not just to traverse like Spider-Man, but in battle. The Separate Ways launch trailer shows Ada using her grappling hook gun to snatch away a shield from a cultist and to close the distance between her and an Armadura for a stylish roundhouse kick.

Separate Ways comes to Resident Evil 4 on Sept. 21. The add-on costs $9.99 and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Capcom will release a free update for Resident Evil 4’s Mercenaries mode alongside the expansion, which will add Ada Wong and Albert Wesker as playable characters.