Watch the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast play tabletop D&D in character on Twitch

The gang’s all here!

A screenshot of a solemn-looking Tiefling who has the classic red skin and horns, plus some off-the-shoulder leather armor, in Baldur’s Gate 3 Image: Larian Studios
Even if you’ve only just started your fourth Baldur’s Gate 3 play-through, you still might be craving more of the game’s captivating characters. The actors behind those voices have been pretty active on social media, reciting memes in character and what not. Now they’re taking the immersion to a whole new level and joining actual play D&D series High Rollers for a special livestream event.

On Friday, Sept. 22, High Rollers will host a very special crossover adventure featuring some of the voice cast of Baldur’s Gate 3 reprising their characters in a tabletop setting. This includes Theo Solomon as chivalrous folk hero Wyll Ravengard; Samantha Béart as big-hearted tiefling Barbarian Karlach; Jennifer English as broody Cleric (and “God’s favorite princess,” as she puts it) Shadowheart; Devora Wilde as fearsome githyanki Fighter Lae’zel; Neil Newbon as charming vampire Astarion; and Tim Downie as ambitious wizard Gale.

Word’s out on exactly what this campaign will entail, but one thing’s for certain: the cast seems absolutely thrilled to return to their characters.

The live show will kick off on Twitch at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT, with the podcast version available immediately after.

