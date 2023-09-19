Oblivion remaster, Dishonored 3 listed in leaked Bethesda release schedule

Bethesda Game Studios may be working on remasters for The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion and Fallout 3, and as well as Dishonored 3 and several other unannounced games, according to a leaked Microsoft presentation uncovered on Tuesday.

The Microsoft presentation is dated July 2020, before its acquisition of ZeniMax Media months later, which handed Microsoft Bethesda Game Studios and the publishing arm Bethesda Softworks. An Oblivion remaster, a Fallout 3 remaster, a Doom game called Doom Year Zero, a Ghostwire: Tokyo sequel, an Indiana Jones game, and Dishonored 3 were listed in ZeniMax’s title release schedule, which outlined plans into 2024. There are plenty more games on that schedule, several of which are codenamed: Project Kestrel, Project Platinum, and a “licensed IP” game.

ZeniMax reportedly had a bunch of mobile and free-to-play projects in the works, too, most of which are codenamed: Project Ubu, Project Wanderer, and five planned but unnamed games.

Here’s the slide, which puts the games in expected release order:

You’ll want to remember, though, that this leaked document is from 2020 — and, crucially, from before Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax Media. Plenty could have changed in the years since Microsoft bought the company, as priorities shift and change; at the very least, the release schedule will have shifted, as Oblivion was expected out in 2022 (and Starfield in 2021).

We’ve reached out to Microsoft for more information.

These documents — and a bunch of others — were leaked as part of the FTC vs. Microsoft case when they were attached to a separate, redacted document and uploaded as evidence, apparently in error. A ResetEra forum member appears to have discovered the documents early Tuesday morning. Polygon has confirmed that these files did, indeed, come from the case’s file repository.

A judge ruled in Microsoft’s favor of the Activision Blizzard acquisition in July, but the case is ongoing due to the FTC’s appeal.