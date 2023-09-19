The new Percy Jackson show looks like it’s gonna rule, judging by the trailer

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated Percy Jackson series is everything that fans have been waiting for.

With quotes and scenes lifted directly from the book (and also a cast that’s actually the right age), it’s evident that this show is nothing like the infamous 2010 movie (sorry Logan Lerman!). The trailer kicks off with an incredibly on-point needle drop: an edgy cover of Vance Joy’s “Riptide.” (Percy’s trusty sword that he carries throughout the entire book series is named Riptide). Then, there’s the bright orange Camp Half-Blood t-shirts, the cozy camp cabins, and snippets of Percy’s cross-country quest that bring the pages of the book to life.

The show will follow the events of the first book, The Lightning Thief, wherein Percy discovers that he’s not only a half-blood, but also the son of Poseidon, one of the Big Three Greek Gods. Along with Annabeth, daughter of Athena, and Grover, a satyr, he must trek across the country to retrieve Zeus’s stolen lightning bolt.

The cast includes The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell as Percy, with Empire’s Leah Sava Jeffries and Spin’s Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth and Grover, respectively. The adult cast includes Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus. Unlike the situation with the movie, Riordan has been very involved from the get-go of this project.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians hit Disney Plus on Dec. 20, with new episodes airing weekly.