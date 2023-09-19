 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The new Percy Jackson show looks like it’s gonna rule, judging by the trailer

Suddenly, I am 12 years old again

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new
Petrana Radulovic is an entertainment reporter specializing in animation, fandom culture, theme parks, Disney, and young adult fantasy franchises.

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated Percy Jackson series is everything that fans have been waiting for.

With quotes and scenes lifted directly from the book (and also a cast that’s actually the right age), it’s evident that this show is nothing like the infamous 2010 movie (sorry Logan Lerman!). The trailer kicks off with an incredibly on-point needle drop: an edgy cover of Vance Joy’s “Riptide.” (Percy’s trusty sword that he carries throughout the entire book series is named Riptide). Then, there’s the bright orange Camp Half-Blood t-shirts, the cozy camp cabins, and snippets of Percy’s cross-country quest that bring the pages of the book to life.

The show will follow the events of the first book, The Lightning Thief, wherein Percy discovers that he’s not only a half-blood, but also the son of Poseidon, one of the Big Three Greek Gods. Along with Annabeth, daughter of Athena, and Grover, a satyr, he must trek across the country to retrieve Zeus’s stolen lightning bolt.

The cast includes The Adam Project’s Walker Scobell as Percy, with Empire’s Leah Sava Jeffries and Spin’s Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth and Grover, respectively. The adult cast includes Jason Mantzoukas as Dionysus, Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hermes, Toby Stephens as Poseidon, and the late Lance Reddick as Zeus. Unlike the situation with the movie, Riordan has been very involved from the get-go of this project.

The first two episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians hit Disney Plus on Dec. 20, with new episodes airing weekly.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Filed under:

Ogre Clan member locations in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: The Teal Mask

By Julia Lee
/ new

California court says Microsoft leak was Microsoft’s fault

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

All Mortal Kombat 11 Fatalities and how to perform them

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Filed under:

How to make the best society choice for you in Starfield’s Operation Starseed

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Xbox boss Phil Spencer really wanted to buy Nintendo

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

One of D&D’s most approachable campaigns yet is available now

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon