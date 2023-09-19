Call of Duty’s new Zombies mode turns the undead into a terrorist threat

Call of Duty’s beloved Zombies mode has its roots in Treyarch’s World War II and Black Ops games, but with November’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the undead are entering the games’ current era for the first time. A teaser cinematic released by Activision on Tuesday shows off what the modern era means for zombies, including what appears to be using the living dead as a new bioterrorism threat.

Zombies developer Treyarch and Sledgehammer Games teased their new take on the mode with a cinematic sneak peek at what to expect, namely a continuation of the Dark Aether narrative from Call of Duty: Vanguard and Black Ops Cold War. Apparently, Victor Zakhaev, the arms-trading bad guy of Call of Duty: Warzone’s storyline, is a mercenary for hire now and has a new weapon for sale — vials of purple mist that turn anyone exposed to it into the walking dead.

Tasked with putting down the undead hordes this time is Task Force 141, the spec ops team and counter-terrorism unit that includes Johnny “Soap” MacTavish and Simon “Ghost” Riley. They’ll be aided by (a much older) Sergei Ravenov from Black Ops Cold War, who has an impressive resume when it comes to zombie infestations.

Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode will put players in the boots of an operative fighting alongside Soap, Ravenov, and crew as part of the CIA’s plan, named Operation Deadbolt, to contain the undead. Publisher Activision describes the mode as an “open-world, player-versus-environment (PvE) extraction survival experience.” The trailer’s giving some World War Z vibes, thanks to its massive modern military response to the zombie threat — it certainly looks more grounded and grave, compared to some of Treyarch’s past Zombies efforts.

I mean look at this Zombie Ghost skin. Guy looks rough.

Zombies mode will be included as part of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s suite of modes when the game launches on Nov. 10 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Window PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.