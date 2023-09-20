 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Dimension 20 returns with an adventure starring a family of stoats

Dimension 20: Burrow’s End debuts Oct. 4

By Cass Marshall
Cass Marshall

The next season of Dimension 20, an Actual Play campaign hosted on streaming platform Dropout, is on the way. Dimension 20: Burrow’s End will be available on Oct. 4 on Dropout, and free on YouTube on Oct. 11. Burrow’s End takes place in the peaceful Blue Forest, where a family of friendly stoats lives in harmony. This can’t last forever, and the family is forced into a crucible of conflict that will change them — and the world around them — forever.

Dimension 20 is one of the most popular Actual Play series, trailing behind Critical Role. This season will have Aabria Iyengar as the Dungeon Master; she previously ran the campaigns Misfits and Magic and A Court of Fey and Flowers. Series creator Brennan Lee Mulligan will be playing Tula, a stoat mother to two children. Siobhan Thompson and Isabella Roland will be playing Tula’s children, Jayshon and Lila. Erika Ishii will return for her fifth season of Dimension 20 as the family’s matriarch, mother to Tula and Viola. Viola will be played by Rashawn Nadine Scott, and Jasper William Cartwright will play Viola’s husband, Thorn Vale.

Burrow’s End is a standalone story that takes place in its own world; it’s not connected to any previous Dimension 20 stories. The game will be played with the Dungeons & Dragons 5e system. There will be 10 episodes in the season, with new installments every Wednesday.

