Lofi hip hop girl has gotten a Lego alter ego

Lego enters the lofi girl cinematic universe

By Ana Diaz
/ new
Ana Diaz (she/her) is a culture writer at Polygon, covering internet culture, fandom, and video games. Her work has previously appeared at NPR, Wired, and The Verge.

The Lofi Girl is at it again. This time around, she didn’t disappear but instead took on a new form when she transformed into a Lego version of herself on Tuesday afternoon. She looks as cozy as ever and the new design comes as part of a partnership between the Lofi Girl YouTube channel and The Lego Group.

The newly designed Lego Lofi Girl debuted on Tuesday afternoon during the “lofi hip hop radio - beats to relax/study to” music livestream. She later turned back into her regular old animated self on the channel’s stream, but the Lofi Girl YouTube channel posted a recording of the mix with the newly designed Lego Lofi Girl called, “Lofi Girl – chill beats for LEGO building.” The Lego Group released the animation as part of a new challenge where fans can use Legos to build spots where they like to relax and unwind, inspired by Lofi Girl.

The Lofi Girl remains as studious as ever — just as a Lego-fied version of herself. The special 3D animation contains all the main fixtures fans would recognize from the regular livestream. She has an adorable brick lamp and a plastic kitty. And while she can’t turn the pages of her book since it’s you know... a Lego toy... she seems as focused as ever.

For those unfamiliar, Lofi Girl is the name of a YouTube channel that hosts a 24-hour livestream of chill and laid-back music. Over time, the girl in the stream animation has become known as “Lofi Girl” and turned into a bona fide icon of the internet. Back in April, Lofi Girl alarmed fans when she disappeared from the YouTube livestream. As it turns out, she only left to introduce a new livestream featuring synthwave music.

