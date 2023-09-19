Lofi hip hop girl has gotten a Lego alter ego

The Lofi Girl is at it again. This time around, she didn’t disappear but instead took on a new form when she transformed into a Lego version of herself on Tuesday afternoon. She looks as cozy as ever and the new design comes as part of a partnership between the Lofi Girl YouTube channel and The Lego Group.

The newly designed Lego Lofi Girl debuted on Tuesday afternoon during the “lofi hip hop radio - beats to relax/study to” music livestream. She later turned back into her regular old animated self on the channel’s stream, but the Lofi Girl YouTube channel posted a recording of the mix with the newly designed Lego Lofi Girl called, “Lofi Girl – chill beats for LEGO building.” The Lego Group released the animation as part of a new challenge where fans can use Legos to build spots where they like to relax and unwind, inspired by Lofi Girl.

The Lofi Girl remains as studious as ever — just as a Lego-fied version of herself. The special 3D animation contains all the main fixtures fans would recognize from the regular livestream. She has an adorable brick lamp and a plastic kitty. And while she can’t turn the pages of her book since it’s you know... a Lego toy... she seems as focused as ever.

For those unfamiliar, Lofi Girl is the name of a YouTube channel that hosts a 24-hour livestream of chill and laid-back music. Over time, the girl in the stream animation has become known as “Lofi Girl” and turned into a bona fide icon of the internet. Back in April, Lofi Girl alarmed fans when she disappeared from the YouTube livestream. As it turns out, she only left to introduce a new livestream featuring synthwave music.