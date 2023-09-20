 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Everything about Sega’s new Yakuza game looks bonkers

From Danny Trejo to giant sharks to a Crazy Taxi revival, Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is going wild

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Sega’s next game in the Like A Dragon franchise, formerly known in the West as Yakuza, is coming in January. Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth sends the franchise to Hawaii, where protagonist Ichiban Kasuga travels in search of his mother, only to wind up penniless and at rock bottom. Former Yakuza hero Kazuma Kiryu is also playable in Infinite Wealth, and based on Sega’s first gameplay trailer for the next Like A Dragon game, everything the duo will do is beyond ridiculous.

Here’s what that includes, according to Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth’s first gameplay trailer.

Fighting a giant shark

A battle scene from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, with Ichiban facing a level 45 giant shark. Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

At one point, Ichiban and friends will battle a Megalodon. Ichiban will also come face to face with a giant squid. These two moments somehow feel related.

Summoning a fire-breathing dragon

An animated GIF of Ichiban summoning a giant Japanese dragon that breathes fire on a foe standing in a parking lot Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

The Like A Dragon games are now turn-based RPGs, and Ichiban and pals can basically do magic, summoning friends and fighters for hire with the Poundmates app. But now, Ichiban can also just whip out a giant dragon to smoke his foes. (Yakuza: Like A Dragon let you call upon Kiryu, who could use the Essence of the Dragon God, but Ichiban’s dragon powers are less metaphorical.)

A Crazy Taxi spiritual successor

A screenshot of the Crazy Eats minigame from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Ichiban rides a big with an insulated backpack on his back, while a customer waves him down asking for hamburgers. Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

A new minigame called Crazy Eats is a reimagining of Sega’s classic arcade game Crazy Taxi, but this time, you’re on a bike. Crazy Eats is a new spin on the gig economy, where players will gather and deliver food to hungry Hawaiians. (Curiously, Uber Eats signage appears in Infinite Wealth, but that licensing deal does not seem to extend to its gig-economy minigame.)

Fighting Danny Trejo

A close-up screenshot of Dwight, played by actor Danny Trejo, in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. He is saying “I run the Barracudas. Name’s Dwight.” Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

In Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, actor Danny Trejo plays a counterfeiter and the head of a local gang known as the Barracudas. Naturally, he’s armed with a couple of machetes. Actor Daniel Dae Kim of Lost and Hawaii Five-0 fame will also appear in the game, as the voice of Masataka Ebina, a captain of a local yakuza syndicate.

New classes, like Housekeeper

An animated GIF of a Housekeeper in a traditional maid outfit firing a power washer and using a vacuum against foes Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Similar to Yakuza: Like A Dragon, Infinite Wealth will feature a variety of jobs that your party can take on. New ones include Samurai, Desperado, Geodancer, Pyrodancer, Action Star, and Housekeeper, where a teammate can blow away enemies with a power washer or suck them up with a vacuum cleaner.

Literally breaking the turn-based combat rules

Kazuma Kiryu poses with a glowing fist and a dragon illustration behind him Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

While Ichiban and friends are bound by the relatively new turn-based combat direction for mainline Like A Dragon games, Kiryu has always been a real-time action guy. In Infinite Wealth, Kiryu has the power to literally smash the S-E-G-A menu command buttons (Skill, Etc., Guard, Attack) into dust and go full brawler mode. Real-time brawling is back! Sort of!

Riding a Segway

Ichiban Kasuga rides a Segway-like scooter in a screenshot from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Is riding (off-brand) Segways the latest fad in role-playing video games?

Visiting a Dean & Deluca

A storefront of a Dean &amp; Deluca from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Once a New York institution, the upscale grocery chain shut down its U.S. operations in 2019 amid crushing debt, but you can still find a Dean & Deluca in Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth. In the real world, two Dean & Deluca stores are still going concerns in Oahu, and Ichiban and friends will be able to get their posh refreshments there.

Befriending a chicken

Ichiban Kasuga speaks to a chicken in a screenshot from Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio/Sega

Ichiban will form bonds with the residents of Hawaii, including this chicken. It is unclear whether this bird can manage a real estate venture, similar to Nugget from Yakuza 0.

But these unknowns will become known when Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is released on Jan. 26, 2024, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

