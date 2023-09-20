 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are in an uproar over its latest plot twist

Massive spoilers for the manga ahead

By Ana Diaz
An image showing Gojo in the Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 trailer.&nbsp;He is beat up from a fight and is letting out a heavy exhale. Image: Studio MAPPA/Toho Animation
Anyone looking to avoid major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen should stay away from social media today.

Fan translators published leaks for chapter 236 of the manga on Wednesday. The contents of the chapter surprised fans so much that they took to social media to react to the new development. We won’t discuss the content of leaks in detail until after the spoiler tag below, but they included a new update for a beloved character, Gojo Satoru. At time of publication, the #GojoSatoru hashtag was trending on X with more than 11,400 posts.

Fans have spread the leaks everywhere via social media. Those looking to be extra safe should mute that hashtag and terms like “Gojo Satoru” and “Jujutsu Kaisen” on social media to avoid discussion for the time being. Also, if you’re avoiding spoilers, stop reading now.

[Ed note: Spoilers ahead for the content of the leaks, including major spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.]

Polygon can’t confirm the veracity of the leaks, however, we sourced the leak from an Imgur post by Damaito, a user who’s shared accurate scans of past chapters. The leaks show that Gojo Satoru dies while fighting Sukuna, the King of Curses. The images published show the manga with the Japanese text, but the art clearly depicts his death. In the chapter, we see Gojo chat with other departed comrades, and it concludes with a panel that shows Gojo’s body split cleanly in two.

While creator Gege Akutami has shown open apathy for the character, Gojo has become a beloved fixture of the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom. He appears in the popular anime based on the manga, and has a reputation for being an internet anime daddy. In the manga, he’s had a rough time, including being trapped inside a tiny box for more than three years. His many fans are reacting strongly to his death, both with grief and with bafflement, since his whole thing is being the world’s most powerful jujutsu sorcerer.

Now fans have flooded social media platforms with posts lamenting Gojo’s death and making memes about it.

Those waiting for more official confirmation won’t have to wait long. Chapter 236 will get its official digital release stateside on the Shonen Jump app on Sept. 24.

