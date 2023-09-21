Fallout 76 heads to Atlantic City this winter with a new Expedition

Fallout 76 started in West Virginia, but the game’s Expeditions allow the player to venture out of Appalachia and go to new cities in post-apocalyptic America. The first Expedition was centered around Pittsburgh, known as The Pitt. Today, Bethesda released more information on the second Expedition, which will take place in Atlantic City. This will be a two-part content update, and the first part will arrive on Dec. 5.

The Atlantic City updates are called Boardwalk Paradise and America’s Playground, and the environment is fairly different from the rough and tumble hills of the base game. Things are a little classier in Atlantic City than previous destinations. There’s a casino where players can gamble their caps, as well as the usual gamut of new factions, creatures, missions, and rewards.

The first installment, Boardwalk Paradise, will be available via the Public Test Server on Oct. 3. Players will be able to sample the new content on Steam. The update will launch in full on Dec. 5. We currently don’t have a release date for America’s Playground, but it will conclude the story of Atlantic City. It sounds like we’ll be getting a story closer to New Vegas than previous stories told in Fallout 76; there’ll also likely be a heaping helping of inspiration from other crime dramas like Boardwalk Empire.

Fallout 76 first introduced NPCs and more traditional questlines in the Wastelanders update in 2020. This was followed by Brotherhood of Steel-related updates, the introduction of season passes, and more public events — including a war against alien invaders and the festival known as Meat Week.