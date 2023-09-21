 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baldur’s Gate 3 fans are hyped to finally change their character’s appearance

Patch 3 introduces a Magic Mirror

By Nicole Clark
A screenshot shows a druid character in Baldur’s Gate 3. Image: Larian Studios via Polygon
Nicole Clark (she/her) is a culture editor at Polygon, and a critic covering internet culture, video games, books, and TV, with work in the NY Times, Vice, and Catapult.

Since Baldur’s Gate 3 came out, fans have been clamoring for a way to change their characters’ appearance during gameplay, after leaving the character creator screen. While there’s a way to respec characters’ — including Origin characters’ — classes and abilities, there hasn’t been a way to change elements of their appearance (beyond giving them sick new outfits). But Patch 3, which launches Friday, promises changes to this and more, to the relief and excitement of fans.

On Wednesday, the official Baldur’s Gate 3 account tweeted that the new patch will introduce a Magic Mirror that will “live in your camp” and allow players to change character appearance, voice, and pronouns. Players still won’t be able to change race and body type, nor will they be able to alter Origin characters (“they’re all very particular about their hair,” according to Larian Studios).

This is a fun change for those of us who see cool NPCs and get envious of their appearance. Or those of us who simply get sick of our characters’ faces, or feel they don’t fit in with the backstories we create for them. But it’s also an important change for fans who did not pick the pronouns or physical attributes of their character that they wanted during creation, and have considered restarting the game and making a totally new character instead. Needless to say, fans have been sharing their excitement for this Magic Mirror since it was announced.

This patch also launches with full Mac support for the game, and should fix some performance issues. We don’t know yet what else is in the new patch, but Larian Studios tweeted on Wednesday that it would be “a big one.”

