The Lego Piranha Plant blooms this fall

The carnivorous addition to Lego Super Mario arrives Nov. 6

By Alice Newcome-Beill
A stock photo of the assembled Lego Piranha plant sitting on a desk Image: Lego
Joining the growing catalog of Lego Super Mario products, the Piranha Plant gets its own $59.99 model on Nov. 6. The adjustable stalk, leaves, and mouth of the 540-piece carnivorous plant will allow you to model the lil’ guy into a variety of emotive poses. While we all know the favorite snack of the Piranha Plant is red-clad Italian plumbers, this set also comes packaged with a pair of gold coins to feed it, in case it gets peckish.

A stock image of the Lego Piranha Plant on a background from Super Mario Bros.
Look at that sassy grin!
Graphic: Alice Newcome-Beill/Polygon | Source images: Lego, Nintendo

Unlike other Lego Super Mario sets, like The Mighty Bowser or Super Mario 64 Question Mark Block, the Piranha Plant doesn’t interact with the existing ecosystem of Lego Super Mario products. However, that shouldn’t prevent you from adding this dude to your Lego Super Mario collection when it launches exclusively at online and retail Lego Stores later this fall. If you want to ensure your new polka-dotted plant has some food company when it arrives, or if you’re curious to learn more about Lego Super Mario, we recommend checking out one of the starter sets below.

