Life looks peaceful in these pages from Demon Slayer’s official epilogue

Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado has always been the hardworking type, and now it seems like he’s finally found a bit of peace.

Viz Media is releasing a new companion guide to the Demon Slayer manga that contains art, new information on characters, and a bonus chapter that shows life and the characters after the events of the mainline story. It’s called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Corps Records, and Polygon has a preview of the manga ahead of the book’s release on Sept. 26.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a shonen series created by Koyoharu Gotouge, which, thanks to its 2019 anime adaptation, turned into a global hit. While the anime is still ongoing — it wrapped up the Swordsmith Village Arc in June — the manga concluded in 2020. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Corps Records will allow readers to dive back into the world and characters behind the original series.

Set in the Taisho era of Japan, Demon Slayer follows a young swordsman named Tanjiro Kamado as he seeks to rid his little sister of a demon curse. Throughout his journeys, he joins the Demon Slayer Corps and makes new friends, like the feral Inosuke Hashibira and angsty Zenitsu Agatsuma. The preview panels below show life for the characters after the events of the mainline series.

[Ed. note: The rest of this post contains spoilers for the ending of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.]

Tanjiro is still a hard worker

For those who have read the end of the manga, you’ll know that Tanjiro succeeds in ridding his sister, Nezuko, of her demon curse. As the manga shows, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu settle into a quiet life that they share together. Demon Slayer Corps founder Kiriya Ubuyashiki sends Tanjiro and friends plenty of money to live, but he prefers to spend his days working to provide for the household.

Giyu Tomioka gets a cute new look and bathes with Uzui

Giyu and Demon Slayer heartthrob Tengen Uzui stay friends and hang out. In the manga, we can see Giyu letting loose a little and enjoying a hot spring with Uzui and his three wives. It shows a softer side to the hardened swordsman.

Tanjiro still visits Kanao

Kanao Tsuyuri and Aoi Kanzaki now live in Shinobu Kocho’s home. Tanjiro and the gang go for monthly visits and hang out with them.

Tanjiro finally gets to live out the peaceful life he deserves

Demon Slayer tells a tragic story where the majority of Tanjiro’s family passes away in the opening scenes. From that point on, he sees nothing but hardship as he seeks to save his sister from the curse. Now he finally gets to enjoy the peaceful life the hardworking boy deserves.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Corps Records is available for pre-order for $16.99 at Viz, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.