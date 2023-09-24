 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Cover art for a Demon Slayer book that shows Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Nezuko smiling. Image: Koyoharu Gotouge/Viz Media

Life looks peaceful in these pages from Demon Slayer’s official epilogue

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Corps Records shows a snippet of life after the mainline manga

By Ana Diaz
Demon Slayer’s Tanjiro Kamado has always been the hardworking type, and now it seems like he’s finally found a bit of peace.

Viz Media is releasing a new companion guide to the Demon Slayer manga that contains art, new information on characters, and a bonus chapter that shows life and the characters after the events of the mainline story. It’s called Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Corps Records, and Polygon has a preview of the manga ahead of the book’s release on Sept. 26.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a shonen series created by Koyoharu Gotouge, which, thanks to its 2019 anime adaptation, turned into a global hit. While the anime is still ongoing — it wrapped up the Swordsmith Village Arc in June — the manga concluded in 2020. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Corps Records will allow readers to dive back into the world and characters behind the original series.

Set in the Taisho era of Japan, Demon Slayer follows a young swordsman named Tanjiro Kamado as he seeks to rid his little sister of a demon curse. Throughout his journeys, he joins the Demon Slayer Corps and makes new friends, like the feral Inosuke Hashibira and angsty Zenitsu Agatsuma. The preview panels below show life for the characters after the events of the mainline series.

[Ed. note: The rest of this post contains spoilers for the ending of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.]

Tanjiro is still a hard worker

For those who have read the end of the manga, you’ll know that Tanjiro succeeds in ridding his sister, Nezuko, of her demon curse. As the manga shows, Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, and Zenitsu settle into a quiet life that they share together. Demon Slayer Corps founder Kiriya Ubuyashiki sends Tanjiro and friends plenty of money to live, but he prefers to spend his days working to provide for the household.

A page showing three manga panels. The top one shows Tanjiro working with the text: I can’t bear to sit still and I’ve always preferred to work because I want to make as much money as possible for Nezuko and the others. Below re three panels show character hanging out and say: Many people use gas more than charcoal now but luckily some people still prefer my charcoal. Uroko-Daki and other often come to visit. Then we reminisce about the old days. Image: Koyoharu Gotouge/Viz Media

Giyu Tomioka gets a cute new look and bathes with Uzui

Giyu and Demon Slayer heartthrob Tengen Uzui stay friends and hang out. In the manga, we can see Giyu letting loose a little and enjoying a hot spring with Uzui and his three wives. It shows a softer side to the hardened swordsman.

A comic with three large rectangular panels. The top shows Giyu with the text: “Giyu responds to my letters now and his style has changed. He doesn’t express shame or criticize himself like before.” The second panel shows a bath with five characters and the text: “The other day, he went with Uzui and his wives to a hot spring so I’m glad he’s having fun.” The third panel shows Shinazugawa’s scarred face and says: “I also write Shinazugawa but he doesn’t reply.” Image: Koyoharu Gotouge/Viz Media

Tanjiro still visits Kanao

Kanao Tsuyuri and Aoi Kanzaki now live in Shinobu Kocho’s home. Tanjiro and the gang go for monthly visits and hang out with them.

The first shows Tanjiro and Kanao and it says: “Once a month, we go to Shinobu’s house (now Aoi and Kanao’s) for a health checkup. Kanao is a great doctor.” The middle two panels shoe Kanao and Tanjiro and says: “When I need help understanding something, I write to Yushiro. He writes back right away and I’ve heard he isn’t far away.” The bottom panel shows Nezuko waving bye and says: “Nezuko often goes to visit Kanao and Aoi. She gets cooking tips, and brought back ramune once.” Image: Koyoharu Gotouge/Viz Media

Tanjiro finally gets to live out the peaceful life he deserves

Demon Slayer tells a tragic story where the majority of Tanjiro’s family passes away in the opening scenes. From that point on, he sees nothing but hardship as he seeks to save his sister from the curse. Now he finally gets to enjoy the peaceful life the hardworking boy deserves.

The top two panels say: “The rest of that day, Nezuko couldn’t hear a thing. I cherish these unremarkable, peaceful days. Even after I’m gone I pray they continue to enjoy a quiet life. On a later date, Zenitsu read me his book again. This time I had repaid my debt. He took me as his pupil and Inosuke was also a follower.” The bottom panel shows Tanjiro and Nezuko smiling with the text: “Will Zenitsu and Nezuko get married? We’ll find out in a year! Until then, goodbye!” Image: Koyoharu Gotouge/Viz Media

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba—Corps Records is available for pre-order for $16.99 at Viz, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.

