Three little babes in their bassinets

Angelic little triplets or

tri-ple

threats?

They might have fooled the others but they won’t fool me

It’s time to give these teething seething three

The third degree

Which of the PickWICK tripLETS did it?

Who of the CREW could comMIT this crime?

Might a little BRAT make a mommy go SPLAT?

It’s a story pretty gory for a nursery rhyme

Which of the PickWICK tripLETS did it?

Which of the spawn had the brawn to kill?

Will a baby get tried for matricide?

Coochie-coochie-coo , time for YOU or YOU or YOU to admit it

So quick as a whip gotta pick which Pickwick triplеt did it

Penelope in pink surе is making quite a stink

Is she trying to throw me off the scent?

Though she bats her little eyes, is she a killer in dis guise

With a diaper full of criminal in tent ?

Preening Patrick is pernicious with an appetite so vicious

He would bite the hand that feeds him with a sneer

But could that rotten tot be behind this evil plot

Baby-stepping towards a murderous career?

Pouty little Paco’s looking coy but he’s a bad, bad boy

Could Paco’s passion prove apocalyptic?

With his paci and his rattle did this pisher go to battle

Proving he’s the perp amidst this Pickwick triptych?

In this

picaresque

puzzle of the

Pickwick

pack

Will a lighthouse shed some LIGHT

On which kid gave ol’ mom a WHACK

There’s an infant to indict

I’ll book this little crook

tonight!

But

Which of the PickWICK tripLETS did it?

Who of the CREW could comMIT this crime?

WHICH little BRAT make a mommy go SPLAT?

Which crib, which sib will be doing hard time?

Which of the PickWICK tripLETS did it?

Which little PUTZ had the GUTS to kill?

Like a forensic pediatrician I’ll complete this inquisition I will name the neonatal from the cradle that proved fatal

I will find the perpetrator who did murder to their maker

Or…

Coochie-coochie-coo

What if none of it is true?

Has my inspection been too cursory

Should I look outside this nursery?

What if NONE of the PickWICK tripLETS did it?

Who’d have had a menacing motive and hid it?

Who?

Who?

Who?

Well,

I

PICK

YOU!