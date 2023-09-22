Squid Game reality show has giant dolls and a massive prize

In a very strange but very predictable move, Netflix has made a reality show version of the demented challenges from its 2021 breakout hit Squid Game. In the years since the series’ debut, plenty of content creators like MrBeast have organized their own real-life Squid Game, but Netflix is finally back with a trailer for its official version, called Squid Game: The Challenge, which boasts what Netflix says is the biggest reality show prize of all time: $4.56 million. Squid Game: The Challenge is set to premiere on Nov. 22.

Just like the original South Korean show, Squid Game: The Challenge will have a field of contestants competing against each other in strange and increasingly difficult games, which will slowly eliminate them before a winner is crowned. While the trailer itself doesn’t give us much of a look at the games themselves, we do see the giant Red Light, Green Light doll from the original show, which seems like it might be the kickoff to the reality series as well.

But while the reality show version of Squid Game already looks pretty fun, fans of the original series can rest easy knowing that a second season is on the way. The bad news is that the reality show might have to tide you over for quite a while, because there’s no word yet on when Squid Game season 2 will be released.