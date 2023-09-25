 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel in the works, star says

Respawn’s Star Wars game looks to be a trilogy

By Michael McWhertor
/ new
Cal Kestis stares intensely in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Image: Respawn Entertainment/Electronic Arts via Polygon
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in development, at least according to the game’s star, Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal Kestis. That’s probably not a surprise to Star Wars fans, especially given publisher Electronic Arts recently praising Jedi: Survivor for its “critical acclaim and commercial success” back in August.

Monaghan let slip that a new Star Wars Jedi game was in development during a panel discussion at last week’s Ocala Comic Con. At the conclusion of that panel, Monaghan said, “We’re working on the third. We’re in the process of doing it right now. That’s been a big undertaking, and [...] hopefully when all things are said and done, we’ll be able to make something really cool for you guys again.”

At that panel, Monaghan was joined by his Star Wars Jedi costar Tina Ivlev, who plays Merrin. She nodded enthusiastically when Monaghan appeared to confirm the next Star Wars Jedi game.

Polygon has reached out to EA for comment on Monaghan’s unofficial reveal, and will update when the company responds.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor director Stig Asmussen has said that he envisioned the game series “as a trilogy.” In an interview with IGN earlier this year, Asmussen said, “We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.”

Asmussen has since left developer Respawn Entertainment, but the events of Survivor certainly leave the door open for further adventures for Cal Kestis. At the end of Survivor, Cal and Merrin adopt young Kata Akuna, who is teased to be sensitive to the Force, and could serve as a trainee for Cal. Cal’s flirtation with Dark Side powers in Survivor could also open up new gameplay mechanic opportunities for the third game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Versions of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are in development. Respawn recently released a new performance patch for Survivor, addressing a number of issues with the game.

Next Up In Star Wars

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to get the Nether Stone in Mortal Kombat 1

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

The Boys spinoff Gen V, Netflix’s Castlevania sequel, and more new TV to watch this week

By Zosha Millman
/ new

What time does Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty release?

By Ari Notis
/ new

Doctor Who’s greatest power couple is back in 60th anniversary trailer

By Susana Polo
/ new

Rick and Morty season 7 trailer introduces the recast soundalikes

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Where to pre-order MTG’s new Doctor Who and LOTR-themed sets

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon