Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel in the works, star says

A sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is in development, at least according to the game’s star, Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal Kestis. That’s probably not a surprise to Star Wars fans, especially given publisher Electronic Arts recently praising Jedi: Survivor for its “critical acclaim and commercial success” back in August.

Monaghan let slip that a new Star Wars Jedi game was in development during a panel discussion at last week’s Ocala Comic Con. At the conclusion of that panel, Monaghan said, “We’re working on the third. We’re in the process of doing it right now. That’s been a big undertaking, and [...] hopefully when all things are said and done, we’ll be able to make something really cool for you guys again.”

At that panel, Monaghan was joined by his Star Wars Jedi costar Tina Ivlev, who plays Merrin. She nodded enthusiastically when Monaghan appeared to confirm the next Star Wars Jedi game.

Polygon has reached out to EA for comment on Monaghan’s unofficial reveal, and will update when the company responds.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Survivor director Stig Asmussen has said that he envisioned the game series “as a trilogy.” In an interview with IGN earlier this year, Asmussen said, “We had a pretty decent idea of timeframe where we wanted Survivor to take place, what the stakes were going to be, what the tone of the game was going to be, what Cal was going to be up against, and how the crew was going to factor into that. And there’s ideas of what we could do beyond that as well.”

Asmussen has since left developer Respawn Entertainment, but the events of Survivor certainly leave the door open for further adventures for Cal Kestis. At the end of Survivor, Cal and Merrin adopt young Kata Akuna, who is teased to be sensitive to the Force, and could serve as a trainee for Cal. Cal’s flirtation with Dark Side powers in Survivor could also open up new gameplay mechanic opportunities for the third game.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is available now on PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X. Versions of the game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are in development. Respawn recently released a new performance patch for Survivor, addressing a number of issues with the game.