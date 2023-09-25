Rick and Morty season 7 trailer introduces the recast soundalikes

Adult Swim shared a new trailer for Rick and Morty season 7 Monday, offering a first glimpse at the Sanchez family’s forthcoming shenanigans across the multiverse, and most importantly, the premiere of the new voices behind the series’ titular duo.

Justin Roiland, the series’ co-creator and the original voice actor behind Rick and Morty, was fired by Adult Swim earlier this year after felony charges of domestic violence from May 2020 came to light. The case was later dismissed, though this month Rolling Stone reported new accusations of sexual assault. During a panel dedicated to the show’s 10th anniversary at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer Steve Levy said the new voices of Rick and Morty would be soundalikes, rather than brand new takes on the character.

“It’s soundalikes. The characters are the same characters. No change,” said Levy, clearly and without hesitation. Of the completion status of the process, he said: “We are closing in on the end of our process of the recast.”

No word yet as to who exactly has been casted as Rick and Morty (Polygon has reached out to Adult Swim for comment), but from what we’ve heard of the trailer, the voices sound pretty spot-on. Sure, Rick doesn’t quite have that same staccato stutter and Morty’s tone sounds a wee-bit high, but if you closed your eyes and if nobody had told you about they’d be recast, you wouldn’t have even discerned the difference.

Rick and Morty season 7 premieres on Adult Swim on Oct. 15