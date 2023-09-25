Baldur’s Gate 3 and Friends mashup must be brought to life

The companions of Baldur’s Gate 3 are one of the high points of the game. Each one of them is a likable, well-realized character, and by the time I got to Baldur’s Gate proper I was willing to take a bullet for each one. Not only are they fun to talk to on your own, but they also interact with each other — like friends. I tend to get a hearty chuckle out of listening to their idle conversations, especially if Astarion’s involved.

It’s these strong characters and their silly banter that makes this fan project so perfect. Sho, a YouTuber, created a parody of 90’s classic sitcom Friends starring the Origins characters of Baldur’s Gate 3. Instead of Joey, Chandler, Phoebe, Rachel, and Ross, we get a lovely montage of moments from Shadowheart, Lae’zel, Astarion, Gale, Wyll, and Karlach. Frankly, I think Friends would have been a much shorter and entertaining show if you threw Lae’zel into the mix.

Each member of Baldur’s Gate 3’s party is saddled with a healthy dose of drama. Shadowheart is a cleric in service to a dark Goddess. Astarion is a vampire spawn. Gale has a magic bomb inside of him that demands he occasionally gobble up magical items. And, well, Lae’zel is literally from another dimension. Wyll and Karlach even start their friendship off on the wrong foot due to a misunderstanding.

Larian Studios did a fantastic job at giving the player a great party to bounce off of. They’re all interesting and have the potential to shake the story up, but they’re not so antagonistic that they’re a pain to travel with. I would absolutely tune in to see their mundane interactions play out over the course of a 10-season sitcom.