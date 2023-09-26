 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Dimension 20’s Fantasy High cast will return for Junior Year this winter

The Bad Kids are back to celebrate D20’s 5th anniversary

By Charlie Hall
/ new
Lou Wilson, Ally Beardsley, and Brian Murphy during an episode of Fantasy High. There’s a big dance spread out in miniature at the table. Image: Dropout
Charlie Hall is Polygon’s tabletop editor. In 10-plus years as a journalist & photographer, he has covered simulation, strategy, and spacefaring games, as well as public policy.

Class goes back in session at the Aguefort Adventuring Academy — Dimension 20’s Fantasy High: Junior Year premieres this January. The announcement, made Tuesday on social media, marks the five-year anniversary of the Dungeons & Dragons actual play show’s launch on Dropout. The announcement also included a CGI trailer, which we’ve embedded below.

Fantasy High is a secondary school where students study to become skilled adventurers. The original, which premiered in Sept. 2018 and concluded in Jan. 2019, was heavily inspired by the movie canon of John Hughes. It starred Emily Axford, Ally Beardsley, Brian Murphy, Siobhan Thompson, and Lou Wilson, with Brennan Lee Mulligan as the Dungeon Master. It was followed in Oct. 2019 with Fantasy High: Sophomore Year, featuring the same cast — all of whom are expected to return for the third season. Both previous seasons are currently available via subscription on Dropout.

Over its five-year history, Dimension 20 has broadcast 19 seasons of actual play programming, with multiple DMs including Aabria Iyengar, Gabe Hicks, Jasmine Bhullar, and Critical Role’s Matt Mercer. Its 20th season begins on Oct. 4 with Dimension 20: Burrow’s End, which stars a family of stoats. The announcement of the program on Sep. 20 led to a significant spike in Google search traffic in the United States as viewers tried to figure out what stoats (a small mammal similar in aspect to the long-tailed weasel) actually are.

“With every season, we aim to do something new and challenge ourselves,” Dimension 20 said on X. “And the reason we’re able to keep reaching higher is because of the amazing collection of crewmembers, artisans, editors, producers, and performers who give it their all.”

Next Up In Tabletop Games

Loading comments...

The Latest

Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth includes some sweet pre-order

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

When does Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 season 6 launch?

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Can Growlithe be shiny in Pokémon Go?

By Julia Lee
/ new

Baldur’s Gate 3 and Friends mashup must be brought to life

By Cass Marshall
/ new

How to start Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

How to solve all of Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion Klues

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon