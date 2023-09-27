Eli Roth made an all-ages horror TV show, but it’s still scary as hell

Fright Krewe, DreamWorks’ newest animated show, looks like the perfect way to usher in the Halloween season. It’s about five teenagers in New Orleans who accidentally unleash an ancient evil and discover that all the folklores and myths are true.

In a new exclusive clip, we see just how this group of eclectic high school students end up awakening said ancient evil: true to the high school experience, it’s detention gone wrong. Very wrong. This is the sort of show where detention, naturally, involves cleaning up a graveyard. After this supernatural mishap, the group finds themselves meeting the spirit guardians of the Voodoo pantheon and getting some pretty funky superpowers.

Fright Krewe comes from director Eli Roth (Hostel) and YA science fiction author James Frey (I Am Number Four). The voice cast includes Sydney Mikayla as Soleil, Tim Johnson Jr. as Maybe, Grace Lu as Missy, Chester Rushing as Stanley, Terrence Little Gardenhigh as Pat, and Jacques Colimon as Belial.

The show premieres on Peacock and Hulu on Oct. 2.