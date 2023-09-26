Rick and Morty snuck a Zelda: Breath of the Wild reference into its trailer

Apparently, Hyrule might exist in the Rick and Morty multiverse. On Monday, Adult Swim released a trailer for the much-anticipated season 7 of the animated series. Most notably, the trailer debuted the series’ new character casting sound-alikes, but it also hid an Easter egg: Rick and Morty go to a place that looks like it’s from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

The trailer shows Rick and Morty jumping from world to world using Rick’s portal gun. In one of the snippets, we see the two run away from blue smoke and toward a temple. At the very last moment, they slide under a stone door as it closes. Upon further inspection, the facade of the building looks eerily similar to designs from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. It’s covered with glowing blue line designs that resemble the shrines in the game, and the top of the front door contains an eye that looks similar to the Sheikah eye.

Here is the scene from the trailer. The background depicts a labyrinth-like structure, which also appears in Breath of the Wild. You can also see blue smoke, which could be a reference to the bombs Link uses in the game.

And here is Zelda holding a Sheikah Slate. As you can see, the eye looks similar to the eye shown above the door. The symbol in Rick and Morty even goes as far as showing the three triangles above the eye.

Adult Swim has not officially confirmed the reference and it’s possible that the showrunners would dodge any reference that clearly calls out Zelda for legal reasons. Polygon reached out to Adult Swim to ask and a representative told Polygon, “we can’t confirm anything, but they’re free to speculate and readers can tune in to find out!”

A potential reference to a major video game like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild feels apt for the series. Rick and Morty stuffs its episodes with pop culture references and sarcastic commentary. This is the series that included an entire parody episode riffing off Mad Max: Fury Road and the tropes associated with heist films. Now, it’s possible the series will squeeze in some jokes about Link’s adventures in Hyrule.