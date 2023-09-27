A new Devil May Cry anime is coming to Netflix

Netflix unveiled the announcement trailer for Devil May Cry, a new animated adaptation of the popular Capcom hack and slash action series, at its Drop 01 animation showcase on Wednesday. Executive produced by Adi Shankar (Castlevania) and written by Alex Larsen (Yasuke), the upcoming anime will consist of 8 episodes produced by Studio MIR, known for their previous work on such shows as The Legend of Korra, The Boondocks, Young Justice, and Harley Quinn.

The trailer itself doesn’t offer much in the way of exposition or explanation, but going off of what little we see, this new adaptation of Devil May Cry will draw heavy inspiration from 2005’s Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening, which takes place a decade before the events of the original game and follows a young Dante as he battles against a demonic invasion of Earth and crosses swords with his brother Vergil.

Devil May Cry was previously adapted into a 12-episode anime series in 2007 produced by studio Madhouse (Trigun, One-Punch Man) and directed by Shin Itagaki (2016’s Berserk). The 2007 anime was set between the events of the original Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 2 and featured self-contained stories of Dante working as a devil hunter for hire.

No word on a release date yet, but Devil May Cry will premiere on Netflix.