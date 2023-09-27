 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A new Devil May Cry anime is coming to Netflix

Castlevania’s Adi Shankar is executive producing the new series

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
Toussaint Egan is an associate curation editor, out to highlight the best movies, TV, anime, comics, and games. He has been writing professionally for over 8 years.

Netflix unveiled the announcement trailer for Devil May Cry, a new animated adaptation of the popular Capcom hack and slash action series, at its Drop 01 animation showcase on Wednesday. Executive produced by Adi Shankar (Castlevania) and written by Alex Larsen (Yasuke), the upcoming anime will consist of 8 episodes produced by Studio MIR, known for their previous work on such shows as The Legend of Korra, The Boondocks, Young Justice, and Harley Quinn.

The trailer itself doesn’t offer much in the way of exposition or explanation, but going off of what little we see, this new adaptation of Devil May Cry will draw heavy inspiration from 2005’s Devil May Cry 3: Dante’s Awakening, which takes place a decade before the events of the original game and follows a young Dante as he battles against a demonic invasion of Earth and crosses swords with his brother Vergil.

Devil May Cry was previously adapted into a 12-episode anime series in 2007 produced by studio Madhouse (Trigun, One-Punch Man) and directed by Shin Itagaki (2016’s Berserk). The 2007 anime was set between the events of the original Devil May Cry and Devil May Cry 2 and featured self-contained stories of Dante working as a devil hunter for hire.

No word on a release date yet, but Devil May Cry will premiere on Netflix.

Next Up In Anime

Loading comments...

The Latest

Resident Evil 4’s laser hallway gets the biggest upgrade in remake DLC

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

PlayStation Plus subscribers get The Callisto Protocol and more in October

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

EA quietly removes every single FIFA game from sale

By Oli Welsh
/ new

Eli Roth made an all-ages horror TV show, but it’s still scary as hell

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Starfinder Enhanced’s new optional starship combat rules could make the game faster

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Out to Play’ event, Timed Research guide

By Julia Lee
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon