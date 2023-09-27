Netflix reveals first look at its new Tomb Raider series

Lara Croft is raiding your Netflix queue next year, and on Wednesday, the streaming platform offered a sneak peek at its new animated series, Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, during its Drop 01 virtual event.

Netflix’s preview of Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft was brief, but it sets the tone and setting for the animated series. As announced back in 2021, the show will follow Lara Croft’s life after the events of Crystal Dynamics’ Survivor trilogy (2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider). In the teaser, we see Lara wielding bow and arrow, spelunking in far-off locations, and reminiscing about her former adventures and fallen comrades.

Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft is coming to the streaming service sometime in 2024. The series is produced by Legendary Entertainment and animated by Powerhouse Animation, the studio behind Netflix’s Castlevania and Masters of the Universe: Revelation.

Actor Hayley Atwell (Captain America: The First Avenger, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) will voice Lara Croft in Tomb Raider: The Legend Of Lara Croft, taking over for Camilla Luddington, who voiced the character in Crystal Dynamics’ recent games.

Lara Croft is coming back in a variety of forms in the coming years. Amazon is developing a live-action series based on the character, with the help of writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny). Then, of course, there’s the next Tomb Raider video game, an Amazon-published, Unreal Engine 5-powered follow-up to Crystal Dynamics’ Survivor trilogy. In the near term, Tomb Raider fans can revisit Lara’s earliest adventures in February, with the release of Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered.