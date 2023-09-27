 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Starfield fan made a Digipick simulator for lock-picking on the go

Hone your Digipick skills, even on mobile

By Cass Marshall
Starfield using a digipick to hack a lock Image: Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda Softworks via Polygon
Starfield stores some of its most intriguing riches and best loot behind locked doors, which require a futuristic lockpick known as a digipick to open. But what if you need practice at the mechanic, but you don’t want to burn through your store of valuable digipicks? Or what if you’re on the go, and you yearn for the simple joy of unlocking a space door? A fan named BB-dev created an open source digipick simulator to scratch that itch.

The digipick minigame is an evolution over Bethesda’s usual lockpick mechanics, and I personally find it to be an improvement. Instead of fiddling with bobby pins, the player simply pulls out a futuristic little scope and looks into the lock. They’ll find a series of rings, each with carefully spaced gaps. If the player can slot the provided series of keys into the gaps correctly, the door will open; otherwise, they’ll lose a digipick and have to take another crack at it.

If you’re curious about the code behind the simulator, BB-dev has made it available. There have already been some changes made to the simulator since its original launch, like a combo marker to celebrate successive unlocks; more may come in the future. On Reddit, BB-dev shared that — as long as the project remains in Bethesda’s good graces — they might add an endless mode to future iterations.

I enjoyed taking a few spins through this simulator, and I hope to see it continue to grow. But on the other hand, I don’t know if the experience is quite the same if I can’t hoover up a bunch of loot afterwards. At least I can prepare myself for some high-stakes digipicking in the future without burning through all of my supplies (and patience).

