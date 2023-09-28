Share All sharing options for: Here’s your first look at Masaaki Yuasa: Five Films, a box set celebrating an anime legend

There’s no one quite like Masaaki Yuasa. One of the most celebrated directors in anime, Yuasa’s films and TV series constantly push visual and narrative boundaries to produce some of the most unforgettable animation you’ll ever see. Every one of Yuasa’s films is a must see — and seeing them is about to get a little easier, with the forthcoming release of GKIDS’ Masaaki Yuasa: Five Films.

Masaaki Yuasa: Five Films will collect a selection of Yuasa’s celebrated films: Mind Game (2004), The Night is Short, Walk on Girl (2017), Lu Over the Wall (2017), Ride Your Wave (2019), and Inu-Oh (2021). The box set will include “never before seen bonus features, stunning art newly designed by Masaaki Yuasa throughout the packaging, a 21” x 13” poster of the new art and an exclusive 60-page book celebrating the work of this one-of-a-kind storyteller featuring excerpts from the creative’s sketchbook.”

As noted above, the packaging is designed by Yuasa himself, and looks wonderfully madcap, a colorful celebration of some of anime’s most imaginative films. Take an exclusive first look, courtesy of GKIDS.

Masaaki Yuasa: Five Films will arrive in December, with more details and a pre-order date coming soon.