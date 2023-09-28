Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 has an Angry Beavers problem

Norbert and Daggett Beaver, better known as the stars of Nickelodeon animated series The Angry Beavers, are joining the Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 roster. The duo will feature a unique assist mechanic in publisher GameMill Entertainment’s platform fighter: The beavers brawl tag-team style, calling in each other for help during attacks and swapping places as players see fit.

As seen in the duo’s debut trailer, Norbert and Daggett feature a two-in-one fighting style with a bit of assist-fighter spice. There’s a feral unpredictability to the buck-toothéd two that helps further distinguish them from the rest of the eclectic Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lineup.

The Angry Beavers spanned more than 60 episodes in its four-season run on Nickelodeon from 1997 to 2003. The animated series was nominally about two young bachelor beavers adjusting to life outside the family dam, with appearances from a community of woodland creatures — but in practice it’s a series that defies a singular description. There’s an episode where they help Norbert fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a Lippizaner dressage horse, for example. There are several about a superhero identity, Muscular Beaver, that just seems to erupt, psychotic break-style, out of Daggett every now and then.

Norbert and Daggett join previously confirmed fighters SpongeBob SquarePants, Patrick Star, Squidward, Aang, Korra, Danny Phantom, Ren and Stimpy, Garfield, Lucy Loud, Zim, Jimmy Neutron, Nigel Thornberry, Rocko Rama, Jenny Wakeman, Reptar, and Raphael and Donatello from the Ninja Turtles for NASB2.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox One, and Xbox Series X — with cross-play — on Nov. 3.