Spy x Family season 2 finally has a Crunchyroll release date

The Forger family is back for more espionage action in season 2 of Spy x Family, which finally has a release date for Crunchyroll. The anime streaming site announced on Thursday that Spy x Family season 2 will start airing on Oct. 7.

The new season of the series will once again follow Loid, Anya, Yor, and Bond as they attempt to balance their complicated and increasingly real domestic cover story, with their roles in the wider espionage community. Loid remains a spy, Yor an assassin, an Anya a mind reader with a talent for misunderstanding.

The new season of the show is once again animated by WIT Studio (Attack on Titan seasons 1, 2, and 3) and CloverWorks (The Promised Neverland), the two studios that collaborated on season 1; and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Hunter x Hunter). The first season of the show had 25 episodes, and it’s expected that season 2 could end up with a similar number, though there’s no official word yet.