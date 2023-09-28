 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Spy x Family season 2 finally has a Crunchyroll release date

Anya and the rest will be back this October

By Austen Goslin
/ new
Anya Forger from Spy x Family season 2 panicking taking a test and holding a pen Image: WIT Studio/CloverWorks
Austen Goslin (he/him) is an entertainment editor. He writes about the latest TV shows and movies, and particularly loves all things horror.

The Forger family is back for more espionage action in season 2 of Spy x Family, which finally has a release date for Crunchyroll. The anime streaming site announced on Thursday that Spy x Family season 2 will start airing on Oct. 7.

The new season of the series will once again follow Loid, Anya, Yor, and Bond as they attempt to balance their complicated and increasingly real domestic cover story, with their roles in the wider espionage community. Loid remains a spy, Yor an assassin, an Anya a mind reader with a talent for misunderstanding.

Anya from Spy x Family season 2 along with Loid, Yor, and other spies on top, along with Anya and her fellow schoolmates on the bottom
Spy x Family season 2 promotional art
Image: WIT Studios/CloverWorks

The new season of the show is once again animated by WIT Studio (Attack on Titan seasons 1, 2, and 3) and CloverWorks (The Promised Neverland), the two studios that collaborated on season 1; and directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi (Hunter x Hunter). The first season of the show had 25 episodes, and it’s expected that season 2 could end up with a similar number, though there’s no official word yet.

Next Up In Anime

Loading comments...

The Latest

Get a treasure trove of Zelda manga for 35% off

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update will bring a surprising amount of new content

By Ana Diaz
/ new

The Meta Quest 3 is now available for pre-order

By Cameron Faulkner
/ new

Genshin Impact Fontaine hidden reputation world quest list

By Julia Lee
/ new

Patrick Stewart told Paramount he wants a Picard movie

By Pete Volk
/ new

Pokémon merch causes chaos at Van Gogh museum, which will soon implement purchase limits

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon