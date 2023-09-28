 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Stardew Valley’s 1.6 update will bring a surprising amount of new content

There’s no release date yet but the details look promising

By Ana Diaz
/ new
A screenshot shows a farm in Stardew Valley. It has a pixelated art look. There is a garden and an anime coop next to a farm home. Image: ConcernedApe
Grandpa might not have faired well but Stardew Valley fans have reason to celebrate. On Wednesday evening, developer Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone announced a detailed breakdown of the game’s upcoming 1.6 patch. The update will bring a hefty list of features including new end-game content, events, and items. Barone did not share a release date for the patch.

Stardew Valley has not received an update in several years. The last time the team released a patch was the 1.5 update in December 2020. While maybe not as large as previous updates, the 1.6 update will bring a considerable amount of new content to the game. You can view the full list below, with highlights including a new festival, more than 100 new lines of dialog, and new end-game content.

Stardew Valley creator Barone has been juggling the development of the new update with his next title, Haunted Chocolatier. He started working on Haunted Chocolatier in 2020 as a solo developer. In April of 2023, he announced that he was taking a break from creating the game and would spend time working on Stardew Valley’s next update. At the time, he said that the new update would include “mostly changes for modders” to make the game easier to work with.

While it’s been years since fans have gotten an official update, modders have become the lifeblood of the Stardew Valley community. Developers have published mods that add new areas to explore, edit the aesthetics of the game, and bring new features.

