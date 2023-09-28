Genshin Impact developers are finally moving toward a better way to manage quests

The developers of Genshin Impact quietly took a small step toward addressing the major frustration players have with the game. On Tuesday, Hoyoverse released the 4.1 update of the popular open-world adventure. As it turns out, the patch introduced a new feature that would allow players to suspend quests introduced in the 4.1 version of the game.

Prior to the 4.1 version of Genshin Impact, players would run into issues where they would try to complete one quest, but then couldn’t because a character would be “preoccupied” in another quest. Now, if there is a conflict in content, a window will pop up and the game will ask if a player wants to proceed with the current quest, or double back and pursue the other content. In other words, players can actually choose which quest they want to do.

Players rejoiced in response to the new feature, but the addition is still pretty limited in scope. The new feature only applies “some new quests” in the 4.1 version, so players can’t suspend quests from prior patches, a developer blog said. Additionally, if a player makes a choice but then changes their mind, they will not be able to alter which quest they want to pursue after the window pops up.

It’s still unclear when or if the fix will be retroactively applied to quests released prior to the 4.1 update. The change wasn’t noted in the 4.1 patch notes. A developer discussion in June said that the team would develop a plan to deal with the issue “in the hopes of providing a smoother questing experience for everyone.” Polygon reached out to Hoyoverse to ask about the feature and if the team plans to roll it out to previous patch content. A representative told Polygon, “The current feature only applies to selected quests during Version 4.1. And we welcome more feedback from our players!”