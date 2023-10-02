Overwatch 2’s spooky new season summons a big Diablo crossover

Overwatch 2’s next season, known as Rise of Darkness, starts Oct. 10, Blizzard Entertainment confirmed Monday. At least some of the content coming during this spooky season will be themed around another Blizzard franchise, Diablo. That will include a new skin for Moira modeled after Diablo 4’s Lilith and what appears to be a new version of the Junkenstein’s Revenge game mode set in a slice of Blizzard World.

Blizzard’s teaser for Overwatch 2 season 7 also includes a peek at what looks like a new Diablo-themed skin for Wrecking Ball. Other aspects of Rise of Darkness have already leaked, including a new Mythic skin for Hanzo (Onryō), and Halloween-appropriate looks for Widowmaker (Ghost Bride) and Echo (Victorian Doll).

Might want to keep the lights on for this one ‍♂️#Overwatch2 Season 7: Rise of Darkness launches Oct 10 pic.twitter.com/T6P6EqTisL — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 2, 2023

The latest iteration of Junkenstein’s Revenge is seemingly set in the Tristram Cathedral section of Blizzard World. Zomnics and a Diablo-style town portal hint at what players can expect from Halloween Terror 2023 later this month.

Last year’s Halloween Terror event introduced Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride and took the annual PvE co-op brawl to Eichenwalde. Players teamed up as Ashe, Junker Queen, Kiriko, and Sojourn to battle scarier versions of Sombra, Symmetra, Winston, and Echo, as well as hordes of Zomnics.

In addition to Halloween-themed cosmetics and gameplay modes, Overwatch 2 season 7 will introduce a new map to the game, Samoa. That new Control map was officially revealed Sunday at the Overwatch League 2023 grand finals. You can watch Overwatch 2 executive producer Jared Neuss and game director Aaron Keller break that map down in the video below.