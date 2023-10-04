 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Diablo 4 is coming to Steam

Blizzard’s second Steam launch coincides with the Season of Blood

By Michael McWhertor
Diablo 4’s classes in battle Image: Blizzard Entertainment
Michael McWhertor is a journalist with more than 17 years of experience covering video games, technology, movies, TV, and entertainment.

Blizzard Entertainment is bringing Diablo 4 to Steam on Oct. 17, the publisher announced Wednesday during a developer update livestream. Diablo 4 is the second title from Blizzard to be released on Valve’s digital storefront, following the August release of Overwatch 2 on Steam.

The Steam listing for Diablo 4 is now live and available for wishlisting.

Diablo 4’s debut on Steam will coincide with the launch of the game’s new season of content, the Season of Blood. That season will be focused on Vampiric Powers, and will include additions like a new quest line and five additional endgame bosses.

The Steam version of Diablo 4 will support cross-progression and cross-platform play with the currently available versions of the game on Battle.net and on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Like Overwatch 2, the Steam version of Diablo 4 will require a Battle.net account. Blizzard global community development director Adam Fletcher noted that Diablo 4 will be playable on Valve’s Steam Deck, but did not announce specific levels of support. The Steam release of Diablo 4 will support Steam achievements, Steam friends lists, and other platform features.

The Windows PC version of Diablo 4 was previously exclusive to Blizzard’s Battle.net store. The publisher said earlier this year that it planned to bring “a selection” of its PC games to Steam as part of “meeting players around the world where they are, and making our games as easy as possible to access and play.”

Perhaps this time, player feedback will be a bit more positive.

