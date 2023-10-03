 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

John Woo will reinvent action movies (and Christmas) once again with Silent Night

Get it? It’s silent night because it’s Christmas. And he can’t talk

By Joshua Rivera
It is, in my humble opinion, pretty messed up that John Woo has not made a Hollywood action film in 20 long years. But the drought is now over. After spending the last two decades working in Hong Kong cinema once more, Woo has returned to these shores with the forthcoming Silent Night — a Christmas John Woo movie, no less. What a wonderful holiday gift to us.

Much like the excellent No One Will Save You, Silent Night will be a dialogue-free thriller, with For All Mankind and The Suicide Squad’s Joel Kinnaman starring as a father who loses his son — and his voice — in a violent shooting, and dedicates his life to training for his revenge.

Silent Night’s first trailer has a lot of fun with Kinnaman’s wordless fury, choosing instead to speak with the sounds of action cinema: screeching tires, the bark of gunfire, and lots of Kinnaman reloading.

We missed you, John Woo.

Silent Night premieres in theaters on Dec. 1.

