Celebrate October 3 by watching Mean Girls for free in 23 separate parts

To celebrate Oct. 3 — aka Mean Girls day, if you’re a specific intersection of Online and also probably a millennial (especially a millennial-gen-Z-cusper) — Paramount Pictures has released the entirety of the 2004 comedy to watch. There’s just one little catch: It’s free to watch, but on TikTok.

Yes, that’s right! You can stream Mean Girls in 23 separate parts on the official Mean Girls TikTok page. Paramount is also hosting a TikTok Live watch party at 4:00 p.m. PDT on the official Paramount TikTok account.

If you were wondering why Oct. 3 is Mean Girls day, it’s because of an exchange that new girl Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) has with heartthrob Aaron Samuels (Jonathan Bennett) early in the movie, when she’s crushing on him in their math class.

The entire exchange is as follows:

On October 3rd, he asked me what day it was. “It’s October 3rd.”

It’s been a bit of a thing for years now (not to be confused with the other Oct. 3 pop culture day), but Paramount is super leaning into it to promote the upcoming Mean Girls musical movie, which is set for a January 2024 release date. That’s right: there’s another Mean Girls movie on the way. It will join the canon of movies-based-on-musicals-based-on-movies, alongside Hairspray and Little Shop of Horrors.

The upcoming movie stars Angourie Rice (Betty Brant from the MCU Spider-Man movies) as Cady Heron, Renee Rapp as Regina George, and Auliʻi Cravalho (Moana) as Janis Ian, with Tina Fey and Tim Meadows reprising their teacher roles. It’s set to hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.