 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Robots weep in the trailer for Netflix’s titanic Pluto anime

The reinvented Astro Boy murder mystery series premieres this month

By Susana Polo
/ new
Susana Polo is an entertainment editor at Polygon, specializing in pop culture and genre fare, with a primary expertise in comic books. Previously, she founded The Mary Sue.

Grab a first glimpse at Pluto, a new eight-episode anime series coming to Netflix on Oct. 27 — an international murder mystery in a world of noble robots and flawed humanity, based on the manga by Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki.

In American comics, the idea of one of the best modern creators revisiting the work of a mid-century comics great is baked into the form. But in Japan’s comics tradition, such things are quite a bit more singular. Pluto is inarguably perched atop those efforts, as a retelling of the Astro Boy story “The Greatest Robot on Earth,” by Osamu Tezuka, the “Father of Manga.”

In a nutshell, the story follows the internationally known robot detective Inspector Gesicht as he searches for the perpetrator of a series of killings seeming to target the most powerful robots in the world and the most famous advocates for robot rights. But in a broader way, Urasawa touches on humanity’s capacity for war and prejudice, and the tragedy of creating thinking robots to be our heroes and our weapons simultaneously — something pretty close to the heart of anyone who grew up on Tezuka’s widely read and superlatively influential Astro Boy.

Netflix’s adaptation is a real whopper, consisting of eight hour-long episodes, the same number as there are volumes in the manga itself. It will hit the streaming service on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Next Up In Anime

Loading comments...

The Latest

Baldur’s Gate 3 devs sheepishly shave His Majesty, a fan favorite cat

By Cass Marshall
/ new

These adorable Sanrio Switch cases are cozy gaming perfection

By Petrana Radulovic
/ new

Pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 to get early access to the beta

By Alice Newcome-Beill
/ new

What time does Assassin’s Creed Mirage release?

By Ari Notis
/ new

Filed under:

The best ships in Starfield

By Ford James
/ new

John Woo will reinvent action movies (and Christmas) once again with Silent Night

By Joshua Rivera
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon