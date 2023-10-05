 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Where to find Enigma locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Solve every Enigma riddle

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new
Assassin’s Creed Mirage Basim perched on top of a minaret with Enkidu flying past Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon
Jeffrey Parkin (he/him) has been writing video game guides for Polygon for almost seven years. He has learned to love just about every genre of game that exists.

Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Enigmas guides will tell you where to find the clue for each Enigma. We’ve also linked out to guides containing the solutions for each Enigma. We’ve listed them below by district.

Harbiyah district Enigma clue locations

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Harbiyah district Enigma clue locations Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

There are three Enigmas to find in the Harbiyah district of Baghdad. (We have solved two so far.)

A Holy Hoard

Assassin’s Creed Mirage image showing the location of the A Holy Hoard Enigma Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

A Holy Hoard is located on the southeast border of Harbiyah and the Round City. Solving it rewards you with the Tan Abbasid Knight dye.

Find What I Stole!

Assassin’s Creed Mirage image showing the location of the Find What I Stole! Enigma Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

You’ll find Find What I Stole! by the Qutrabbul Gate on the northern border of Harbiyah. Solving it earns you the Black Zanj Uprising dye.

Abbasiyah district Enigma clue locations

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Abbasiyah district Enigma clue locations Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

There are three Enigmas to find in the Abbasiyah district of Baghdad. (We have found two of them so far.)

A Challenge

Assassin’s Creed Mirage overhead shot showing the location of the A Challenge Enigma Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

You can find the A Challenge Enigma southeast of the House of Wisdom. Solving its riddle gives you the Black Rostam dye.

Delight by the Dome

Assassin’s Creed Mirage overhead shot showing the location of the Delight by the Dome Enigma Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

Delight by the Dome is located near the Mosque viewpoint on the east side of Abbasiyah. You’ll get the Mysterious Talisman for solving it.

Round City district Enigma clue locations

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Round City district Enigma clue locations Graphic: Jeffrey Parkin | Sources: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

There are two Enigmas to find in the Round City district of Baghdad.

Just Rewards

Assassin’s Creed Mirage image showing the location of the Just Rewards Enigma Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

You’ll find the Just Rewards Enigma on the wall of the Round City, on the southeast corner. You get the Black Abbasid Knight dye for solving it.

A Gift for You

Assassin’s Creed Mirage image showing the location of the A Gift for You Enigma Image: Ubisoft Bordeaux/Ubisoft via Polygon

The A Gift for You Enigma is located in the southwest quadrant of the Round City, in an otherwise nondescript building. Solving it gives you the Bedouin Talisman.

For more Assassin’s Creed Mirage collectibles, consult our guides on finding Gear Chests, Mysterious Shards, and Lost Books. You can also take note of how long it takes to complete everything in Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

Loading comments...

The Latest

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a live-action TV show

By Toussaint Egan
/ new
A bearded man in a pink hoodie is in the center of an art collage with a stunned look on his face. Surround him in a circular pattern are gears, the character from Satisfactory, the Evergiven cargo ship, a red diesel train, and a blue cargo container.
Play

What logistics games can teach us about the supply chain crisis

By Clayton Ashley
/ new

What the heck happened at the end of Loki season 1?

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

Here’s a first look at the Animal Crossing Lego sets

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

A Gift for You Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Just Rewards Enigma solution and treasure location in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon