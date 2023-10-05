Where to find Enigma locations in Assassin’s Creed Mirage

Enigmas are two-part puzzles scattered around Assassin’s Creed Mirage. The first part requires finding a collectible — a cryptic message or drawing — that leads you to the second part — a treasure, like a dye or a talisman.

Our Assassin’s Creed Mirage Enigmas guides will tell you where to find the clue for each Enigma. We’ve also linked out to guides containing the solutions for each Enigma. We’ve listed them below by district.

Harbiyah district Enigma clue locations

There are three Enigmas to find in the Harbiyah district of Baghdad. (We have solved two so far.)

A Holy Hoard

A Holy Hoard is located on the southeast border of Harbiyah and the Round City. Solving it rewards you with the Tan Abbasid Knight dye.

Find What I Stole!

You’ll find Find What I Stole! by the Qutrabbul Gate on the northern border of Harbiyah. Solving it earns you the Black Zanj Uprising dye.

Abbasiyah district Enigma clue locations

There are three Enigmas to find in the Abbasiyah district of Baghdad. (We have found two of them so far.)

A Challenge

You can find the A Challenge Enigma southeast of the House of Wisdom. Solving its riddle gives you the Black Rostam dye.

Delight by the Dome

Delight by the Dome is located near the Mosque viewpoint on the east side of Abbasiyah. You’ll get the Mysterious Talisman for solving it.

Round City district Enigma clue locations

There are two Enigmas to find in the Round City district of Baghdad.

Just Rewards

You’ll find the Just Rewards Enigma on the wall of the Round City, on the southeast corner. You get the Black Abbasid Knight dye for solving it.

A Gift for You

The A Gift for You Enigma is located in the southwest quadrant of the Round City, in an otherwise nondescript building. Solving it gives you the Bedouin Talisman.

