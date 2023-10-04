The Spy x Family season 2 opening is infectiously bubbly and beautiful

Spy x Family is set to return with a second season this week, and in the lead up to the next installment of the Forger family’s espionage antics, Toho Animation premiered the opening title sequence for the season on YouTube on Wednesday.

While that in itself is worthy of attention, the real draw is the talent behind the sequence: Masaaki Yuasa, the former president of Science Saru (Scott Pilgrim Takes Off) and director of Keep Your Hands Off of Eizouken!, directed the animation for the opening, featuring a title song performed by ADO (One Piece Film: Red) that was composed and arranged by Yoko Kanno and the Seatbelts (Cowboy Bebop). The animation itself is lovely, with Loid, Yor, and Anya marching in step with the beat as polka dots, word bubbles, and silhouette explosions splash across the screen.

It’s been a couple of years since Yuasa stepped down as president of Science Saru, the animation studio he founded with executive producer Eunyoung Choi in 2013, and it’s been over a year since the release of Yuasa’s latest film Inu-Oh in 2022. It was uncertain whether Yuasa had retired from the anime industry entirely following his exit from Science Saru, so it’s a great joy and relief to see him here contributing to such a beloved series.

The second season of Spy x Family will adapt the Cruise Adventure arc of Tatsuya Endo’s manga, which centers on Yor accepting an assignment to act as a bodyguard aboard the Princess Lorelai cruise ship. Unfortunately, Loid and Anya are also aboard enjoying an impromptu vacation, so Yor will have to be extra careful in concealing her identity as an assassin for hire.

Spy x Family season 2 premieres Oct. 7 and will stream on Crunchyroll.