After a successful line of Mario Lego, Nintendo is teaming up with the brick company once again to create Animal Crossing Lego sets. Nintendo posted a sneak peek at the upcoming collaboration on its social media pages Thursday, showing a short clip featuring eight Animal Crossing minifigs celebrating as a balloon-lifted present flies up into the sky.

From left to right, there’s Rosie, Bunnie, Marshal (a fan favorite from Animal Crossing: New Horizons), Kappa, Fauna, Julian, Isabelle, and Tom Nook.

There’s no official release date or pricing information available just yet, but Lego leakers did suggest in August that Animal Crossing sets were coming in March 2024. The leaked information said to expect five kits, ranging from a 170 piece kit for $14.99 to a 535 piece set for $74.99.

Beyond the minifigs and a few other details — like the cute fruit trees and floating present — there’s not much to go on regarding what to expect from the collaboration. Of course, there are plenty of buildings that could be recreated in Lego form, like the iconic Nook’s Cranny. A fan-created version of Nook’s Cranny was highlighted by the Lego Ideas blog in September 2020; Lego builders are able to submit ideas to the Lego Ideas program, and if they get enough support from other builders, Lego will review them. If Lego likes a build enough, the company may create a set inspired by it.

Isabelle’s office at Town Hall would be another obvious choice for a Lego set, but I’m hoping to see the island museum — fit with Brewster’s The Roost coffee shop — and Jolly Redd’s boat.

Nintendo and Lego announced its Super Mario Bros. line of Lego sets back in 2020, and the partnership has continued to grow from there. Lego has created everything from an LED Mario to run through playable levels to a 540-piece Piranha Plant, coming on Nov. 6.